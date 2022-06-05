×
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Russia says Kyiv strikes destroyed tanks donated by West
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on supplies
Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back
Soaring inflation divides spending for haves and have-nots
Agency ruling delivers big setback to Okefenokee mining plan
Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Russia says Kyiv strikes destroyed tanks donated by West
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on supplies
Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back
Soaring inflation divides spending for haves and have-nots
Agency ruling delivers big setback to Okefenokee mining plan
Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Russia says Kyiv strikes destroyed tanks donated by West
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on supplies
Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back
Soaring inflation divides spending for haves and have-nots
Agency ruling delivers big setback to Okefenokee mining plan
Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Russia says Kyiv strikes destroyed tanks donated by West
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on supplies
Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back
Soaring inflation divides spending for haves and have-nots
Agency ruling delivers big setback to Okefenokee mining plan
Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm

Consumer borrowing, Campbell Soup earns, consumer prices

Sunday, June 5, 2022 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

JUST CHARGE IT

The Federal Reserve issues its latest snapshot of U.S. consumer borrowing Tuesday.

The tally, which excludes mortgages and other loans secured by real estate, is expected to show consumer borrowing increased by $28 billion in April. That would be down sharply from $52.4 billion in March, the biggest monthly increase since December 2010. March's gain lifted total consumer credit to around $4.54 trillion.

Consumer credit, monthly change, seasonally adjusted, billions of dollars:

Nov. 32.0

Dec. 23.0

Jan. 17.0

Feb. 37.7

March 52.4

April (est.) 28.0

Source: FactSet

Soup’s on

Wall Street expects an improved showing from Campbell Soup’s latest quarterly report card.

Analysts predict the company’s February-April earnings and revenue increased versus the same quarter last year. Campbell's earnings and revenue had fallen in the previous two quarters. The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice said in March it expected to do better in the second half of its current fiscal year as supply and labor constraints improve. Campbell Soup serves up its fiscal third-quarter results Wednesday.

TRACKING INFLATION

The Labor Department delivers its latest monthly reading of consumer inflation Friday.

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 8.3% in April from a year earlier. March's 8.5% surge was the highest since 1981. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.3% from March to April, the smallest rise in eight months. Economists predict the consumer price index eased to 7.2% in the 12 months ended in May.

Consumer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:


Dec. 7.0

Jan. 7.5

Feb. 7.9

March 8.5

April 8.3

May (est.) 7.2

Source: FactSet

Should you invest $1,000 in Campbell Soup right now?

Before you consider Campbell Soup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Campbell Soup wasn't on the list.

While Campbell Soup currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Campbell Soup (CPB)
1.8915 of 5 stars		$45.730.0%3.24%15.09Hold$44.33
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastWhere Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.

Listen Now to Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.