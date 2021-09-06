Consumer credit, Dave & Buster’s earns, producer price index

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

JUST CHARGE IT

The Federal Reserve issues its latest monthly tally of U.S. consumer borrowing Wednesday.

Americans, bolstered by a reopening economy and rising job levels, have been increasingly ramping up their use of credit since February. Consumer borrowing, excluding mortgages and other loans secured by real estate, rose by $37.7 billion in June, the biggest monthly increase in more than a decade.

Consumer credit, monthly change, seasonally adjusted, billions of dollars:

Jan. -1.8

Feb. 20.2

March 20.8

April 19.0

May 36.7

June 37.7

Source: FactSet

GAME ON

Wall Street expects another solid quarterly snapshot from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Analysts predict the restaurant and arcade chain will report Thursday that it returned to a profit in its fiscal second quarter, aided by a sharp increase in revenue. That would echo the company’s results in its February-April quarter, when it snapped four straight quarterly losses. The company benefited from increased business after pandemic-related restrictions eased earlier this year.

EYE ON INFLATION

The Labor Department delivers its August index of U.S. wholesale prices Friday.

Economists expect the producer price index, which measures price pressures before they reach consumers, rose 0.5% last month. That would follow increases of 1% in July and June. In July, prices at the wholesale level were up a record 7.8% from a year earlier, the largest increase in that span of time in a series going back to 2010.

Producer price index, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

March 0.8

April 0.7

May 0.8

June 1.0

July 1.0

Aug. (est.) 0.5

Source: FactSet

