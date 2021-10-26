S&P 500   4,582.71 (+0.36%)
DOW   35,818.87 (+0.22%)
QQQ   379.10 (+0.31%)
AAPL   149.22 (+0.39%)
MSFT   309.49 (+0.44%)
FB   312.79 (-4.84%)
GOOGL   2,783.14 (+1.24%)
TSLA   1,030.69 (+0.57%)
AMZN   3,376.38 (+1.69%)
NVDA   247.40 (+6.79%)
BABA   170.41 (-3.27%)
NIO   40.93 (-0.82%)
CGC   13.16 (-3.02%)
GE   107.70 (+2.28%)
AMD   123.38 (+0.83%)
MU   68.94 (+0.26%)
T   25.44 (-0.78%)
F   15.91 (-0.56%)
ACB   6.98 (-2.79%)
DIS   171.51 (-0.29%)
PFE   43.52 (+0.86%)
BA   209.98 (-1.36%)
AMC   36.65 (-0.49%)
Contract talks to resume at Kellogg's amid cereal strike

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 | The Associated Press


Larry Gamble, who has worked at the Kellogg plant for 13 years, and Sharnita Childress, who has worked at the plant for 8 years, picket with other union workers outside of the plant in Battle Creek, Mich. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Around 1,400 union workers from Michigan, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Nebraska have been on strike for the past two weeks. (Nicole Hester/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Contract talks between the Kellogg Co. and its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers are set to resume next week.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said Tuesday that the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers agreed to return to the bargaining table starting next Tuesday. The workers have been on strike since Oct. 5.

The strike includes four plants in Battle Creek; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee that make all of Kellogg's brands of cereal, including Rice Krispies and Apple Jacks.

The company has said it's not clear how the strike will affect cereal supplies in stores because it has restarted production at all four cereal plants with salaried employees and outside workers.

