Cost of spreading virus weighed on Home Depot in early 2020





ATLANTA (AP) — The cost of the spreading coronavirus pandemic dragged on profits early in the year at Home Depot.

Sales did rise as homeowners rushed to pick up essential supplies but on Tuesday, the home improvement chain pulled its financial guidance for the year with so much still unknown about the spread and duration of the virus, or its impact on spending.

Shares dropped 2.6% before the opening bell.

For the three months ended May 3, Home Depot Inc. earned $2.25 billion, or $2.08 per share. Industry analysts had expected $2.26 per share., according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Yet the cost of sales rose 7.3%. Home Depot said virus-related costs cut 60 cents per share in profit.

Last year, the Atlanta company earned $2.51 billion, or $2.27.

Revenue increased to $28.26 billion, from $26.38 billion, beating Wall Street's estimate of $27.61 billion.

Sales at stores open at least a year rose 6.4%. In the U.S., they climbed 7.5%.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Home Depot (HD) 2.3 $245.35 +2.5% 2.45% 23.94 Buy $241.24

20 Stocks Analysts Can't Stop Upgrading

As you know, a single upgrade from a broker probably won't be a major game changer for any single stock. But, what if there was a stock that had been upgraded by more than 10 different brokers during the last 90 days?



If ten different brokers have all upgraded a stock within the last few months and the price hasn't skyrocketed (at least, not yet), you would want to take a pretty hard look at it.



It turns out that there are actually 20 different companies that have been upgraded or had their price target increased at least ten times during the last ninety days by more than 10 different brokers. This slideshow lists those companies.

View the "20 Stocks Analysts Can't Stop Upgrading".