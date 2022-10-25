QQQ   283.44 (+1.79%)
AAPL   151.98 (+1.69%)
MSFT   249.94 (+1.09%)
META   136.96 (+5.58%)
GOOGL   103.70 (+1.15%)
AMZN   120.36 (+0.45%)
TSLA   221.71 (+4.95%)
NVDA   132.10 (+4.85%)
NIO   10.48 (+10.90%)
BABA   63.05 (-0.16%)
AMD   61.69 (+5.09%)
T   17.86 (+2.00%)
MU   56.05 (-0.34%)
CGC   2.94 (+28.38%)
F   12.79 (+2.48%)
GE   72.59 (-1.05%)
DIS   104.16 (+2.40%)
AMC   6.76 (+6.29%)
PYPL   88.72 (+6.48%)
PFE   45.66 (+0.26%)
NFLX   291.09 (+3.06%)
Cox First Media names industry veteran as its new publisher

Tue., October 25, 2022 | The Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A company that publishes three newspapers in Ohio has named a media industry veteran as its new publisher.

Suzanne Klopfenstein will formally assume her new role with Cox First Media on Jan. 1, when current publisher Jana Collier retires. But the company said the Springfield, Ohio, native will begin working now with Collier and other executives to ensure a smooth transition.

Dayton-based Cox First Media includes the Dayton Daily News, the Springfield News-Sun, the Journal-News, Dayton.com and Cox First Media advertising services. Together, these brands reach more than 444,000 people through daily print and digital publications, and the products have a total paid circulation of 104,805 and 172,000 newsletter subscribers.

Klopfenstein has 30 years of media experience, most recently as senior director of sales for Cox First Media. She joined Cox Enterprises and the Dayton Daily News in 1993 and has been at the forefront of Cox First Media’s digital advertising and audience strategies.

Collier has worked for Cox for 34 years and has been publisher since 2020.

