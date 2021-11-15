Data center REITs fetch big money; CyrusOne sold for $11.5B

S&P 500   4,682.85
DOW   36,100.31
QQQ   394.70
Is Blink Charging or ChargePoint the Better Buy as the Infrastructure Bill Passes?
UN climate boss: 'Good compromise' beats no deal on warming
3 Recent IPOs Showing Strong Year-To-Date Growth Trends
Myanmar political standoff leaves economy in tatters
Some Pieces are Missing, But the Puzzle of HOFV Stock is Coming Together
White House confident Biden's bill will pass House this week
Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative
S&P 500   4,682.85
DOW   36,100.31
QQQ   394.70
Is Blink Charging or ChargePoint the Better Buy as the Infrastructure Bill Passes?
UN climate boss: 'Good compromise' beats no deal on warming
3 Recent IPOs Showing Strong Year-To-Date Growth Trends
Myanmar political standoff leaves economy in tatters
Some Pieces are Missing, But the Puzzle of HOFV Stock is Coming Together
White House confident Biden's bill will pass House this week
Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative
S&P 500   4,682.85
DOW   36,100.31
QQQ   394.70
Is Blink Charging or ChargePoint the Better Buy as the Infrastructure Bill Passes?
UN climate boss: 'Good compromise' beats no deal on warming
3 Recent IPOs Showing Strong Year-To-Date Growth Trends
Myanmar political standoff leaves economy in tatters
Some Pieces are Missing, But the Puzzle of HOFV Stock is Coming Together
White House confident Biden's bill will pass House this week
Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative
S&P 500   4,682.85
DOW   36,100.31
QQQ   394.70
Is Blink Charging or ChargePoint the Better Buy as the Infrastructure Bill Passes?
UN climate boss: 'Good compromise' beats no deal on warming
3 Recent IPOs Showing Strong Year-To-Date Growth Trends
Myanmar political standoff leaves economy in tatters
Some Pieces are Missing, But the Puzzle of HOFV Stock is Coming Together
White House confident Biden's bill will pass House this week
Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative

Data center REITs fetch big money; CyrusOne sold for $11.5B

Monday, November 15, 2021 | The Associated Press

CyrusOne is being acquired for $11.5 billion, the second big sale in recent months of a real estate investment trust focused on data centers.

In August, Blackstone completed a $10 billion acquisition of QTS Realty Trust Inc.

On Monday, CyrusOne, said KKR and Global Infrastructure will pay $90.50 per share in a deal worth $15 billion including debt.

The Dallas REIT will be taken private when the deal closes in the second quarter of next year if approved by the company's shareholders.

Shares jumped almost 5% before the opening bell Monday, to $89.33

“CyrusOne has built one of the strongest data center companies in the world and has a strong track record of development and operational expertise in addition to delivering best-in-class service to its customers," said Waldemar Szlezak, managing director at KKR, and Will Brilliant, partner at Global Infrastructure, in a prepared statement.

Should you invest $1,000 in QTS Realty Trust right now?

Before you consider QTS Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and QTS Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While QTS Realty Trust currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
QTS Realty Trust (QTS)2.1$77.98flat2.56%-141.78Buy$75.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.