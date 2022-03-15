S&P 500   4,262.45 (+2.14%)
Delta Air Lines, Circor rise; Coupa, Olin fall

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Delta Air Lines Inc., up $2.79 to $34.86.

The airline gave investors an encouraging financial update as demand for travel grows.

Coupa Software Inc., down $17.27 to $72.55.

The software company's financial forecast fell short of analysts' expectations.

Olin Corp. down $1.38 to $50.25.

The Missouri-based maker of Winchester ammunition suspended production of epoxy at a plant in Germany because of weak demand.

Wingstop Inc., down $3.66 to $113.24.

Charlie Morrison resigned as the restaurant chain's CEO to take the lead at Salad And Go.

Texas Pacific Land Corp., down $40.90 to $1,243.19.

The landowner announced a $100 million stock buyback plan.

Laureate Education Inc., up 70 cents to $12.68.

The for-profit higher education purveyor is increasing its stock buyback plan by $50 million.

HealthStream Inc., up 49 cents to $19.65.

The provider of internet-based educational and training content for health care professionals increased its buyback plan by $10 million.

Circor International Inc., up $4.07 to $27.63.

The maker of valves and other engineered products is considering strategic alternatives, including a possible sale.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Coupa Software (COUP)1.9$72.55-19.2%N/A-15.44Buy$196.56
Laureate Education (LAUR)2.0$12.68+5.8%N/A11.32Buy$20.20
CIRCOR International (CIR)1.5$27.63+17.3%N/A-15.70N/AN/A
Wingstop (WING)2.6$113.24-3.1%0.60%79.19Buy$182.56
Delta Air Lines (DAL)2.8$34.86+8.7%N/A83.00Buy$51.00
