S&P 500   4,594.62 (-2.27%)
DOW   34,899.34 (-2.53%)
QQQ   391.34 (-1.86%)
AAPL   157.43 (-2.78%)
MSFT   330.07 (-2.32%)
FB   333.26 (-2.29%)
GOOGL   2,843.66 (-2.69%)
AMZN   3,513.08 (-1.88%)
TSLA   1,084.03 (-2.86%)
NVDA   314.50 (-3.75%)
BABA   133.30 (-2.36%)
NIO   39.90 (-3.67%)
CGC   11.68 (-1.60%)
AMD   154.62 (-2.02%)
GE   98.04 (-4.10%)
MU   83.13 (-3.57%)
T   24.22 (-1.02%)
F   19.70 (-2.72%)
DIS   148.05 (-2.17%)
ACB   6.79 (+0.15%)
AMC   37.25 (-4.22%)
PFE   54.04 (+6.19%)
BA   199.00 (-5.51%)
Delta, Carnival fall; Moderna, Clorox rise

Friday, November 26, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Moderna, Inc., up $56.24 to $329.63.

Stocks in companies that make vaccines against COVID-19 soared as a new variant emerged.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down $2.31 to $29.70.

Energy stocks plunged on fears a resurgence of the pandemic will again pummel the overall economy.

Carnival Corp., down $2.21 to $17.95.

Travel companies were among the worst hit by renewed fears of possible lockdowns in response to the continuing pandemic.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc., down $9.08 to $103.53.

The concert and event promoter had its worst day since early in the pandemic amid fresh fears of pandemic-related cancellations and capacity limits.

Delta Air Lines Inc., down $3.31 to $36.38.

Airline shares sank after a slew of nations moved to stop air travel from southern Africa.

Clorox Co., up $6.14 to $174.21.

Investors poured money into the cleaning supplies maker, similar to what happened early in the pandemic.

Kroger Co., up 60 cents to $43.14.

Grocery chains benefited from investors' bet that a new coronavirus strain would drive more shoppers to stock up and eat more at home.

Zoom Video Communications Inc., up $11.91 to $220.21.

The video meeting company had its best day since March as investors anticipated more remote working.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Carnival Co. & (CCL)2.3$18.01-10.7%N/A-2.11Hold$28.52
Zoom Video Communications (ZM)2.3$220.57+5.9%N/A66.64Hold$330.82
Occidental Petroleum (OXY)2.7$29.57-7.6%0.14%-24.24Buy$33.90
Delta Air Lines (DAL)2.1$36.30-8.5%N/A-279.21Buy$53.71
