S&P 500   3,283.15 (-0.15%)
DOW   28,939.67 (+0.11%)
QQQ   220.08 (-0.39%)
AAPL   312.68 (-1.35%)
FB   219.06 (-1.28%)
MSFT   162.13 (-0.70%)
GOOGL   1,430.59 (-0.66%)
AMZN   1,869.44 (-1.16%)
CGC   23.85 (+3.20%)
NVDA   247.28 (-1.87%)
BABA   226.49 (-1.73%)
MU   57.52 (+0.12%)
TSLA   537.92 (+2.49%)
AMD   48.21 (-1.09%)
T   38.09 (-0.03%)
ACB   1.79 (+5.29%)
F   9.29 (+0.54%)
NFLX   338.69 (-0.07%)
BAC   35.32 (+0.74%)
GILD   64.20 (-0.17%)
DIS   145.20 (+0.92%)
Delta, JPMorgan rise; GameStop, Boston Scientific fall

Posted on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) —

Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Delta Air Lines Inc., up $1.96 at $61.45.

The airline beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts following a strong holiday travel season.

GameStop Corp., down 72 cents at $4.71.

The video game retailer's sales plunged during the key holiday shopping season.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $1.60 at $138.80.

The banking giant's profits surged past Wall Street forecasts as its trading desks had a blowout fourth quarter.

Boston Scientific Corp., down $2.81 at $42.66.

The medical device maker's forecast for fourth-quarter sales fell short of Wall Street expectations.

McKesson Corp., up $7.02 at $150.67.

The prescription drug distributor raised its profit forecast for fiscal 2020.

Zumiez Inc., up $1.55 at $34.59.

The sports apparel retailer raised its fourth-quarter sales and profit forecast following a solid holiday shopping season.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., down 20 cents at $17.65.

The furniture retailer's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue will fall short of Wall Street forecasts.

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., up $1.75 at $4.51.

The surgical implant company is selling its original equipment manufacturing business.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

