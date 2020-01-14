Delta, JPMorgan rise; GameStop, Boston Scientific fall

Share by

NEW YORK (AP) —

Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Delta Air Lines Inc., up $1.96 at $61.45.

The airline beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts following a strong holiday travel season.

GameStop Corp., down 72 cents at $4.71.

The video game retailer's sales plunged during the key holiday shopping season.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $1.60 at $138.80.

The banking giant's profits surged past Wall Street forecasts as its trading desks had a blowout fourth quarter.

Boston Scientific Corp., down $2.81 at $42.66.

The medical device maker's forecast for fourth-quarter sales fell short of Wall Street expectations.

McKesson Corp., up $7.02 at $150.67.

The prescription drug distributor raised its profit forecast for fiscal 2020.

Zumiez Inc., up $1.55 at $34.59.

The sports apparel retailer raised its fourth-quarter sales and profit forecast following a solid holiday shopping season.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., down 20 cents at $17.65.

The furniture retailer's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue will fall short of Wall Street forecasts.

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., up $1.75 at $4.51.

The surgical implant company is selling its original equipment manufacturing business.

