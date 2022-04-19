Disney World: Face masks optional for all areas of resort

S&P 500   4,462.21 (+1.61%)
DOW   34,911.20 (+1.45%)
QQQ   346.26 (+2.24%)
AAPL   167.40 (+1.41%)
MSFT   285.30 (+1.70%)
FB   217.31 (+3.10%)
GOOGL   2,600.18 (+1.83%)
AMZN   3,162.31 (+3.49%)
TSLA   1,028.15 (+2.38%)
NVDA   221.98 (+1.91%)
BABA   93.50 (-1.28%)
NIO   19.87 (+3.65%)
AMD   96.93 (+3.24%)
CGC   5.93 (-1.00%)
MU   72.73 (+2.22%)
T   19.49 (+0.15%)
GE   91.90 (+1.66%)
F   16.15 (+3.06%)
DIS   131.90 (+3.23%)
AMC   18.68 (+6.86%)
PFE   50.18 (-3.20%)
PYPL   103.66 (+3.06%)
BA   185.98 (+3.41%)
S&P 500   4,462.21 (+1.61%)
DOW   34,911.20 (+1.45%)
QQQ   346.26 (+2.24%)
AAPL   167.40 (+1.41%)
MSFT   285.30 (+1.70%)
FB   217.31 (+3.10%)
GOOGL   2,600.18 (+1.83%)
AMZN   3,162.31 (+3.49%)
TSLA   1,028.15 (+2.38%)
NVDA   221.98 (+1.91%)
BABA   93.50 (-1.28%)
NIO   19.87 (+3.65%)
AMD   96.93 (+3.24%)
CGC   5.93 (-1.00%)
MU   72.73 (+2.22%)
T   19.49 (+0.15%)
GE   91.90 (+1.66%)
F   16.15 (+3.06%)
DIS   131.90 (+3.23%)
AMC   18.68 (+6.86%)
PFE   50.18 (-3.20%)
PYPL   103.66 (+3.06%)
BA   185.98 (+3.41%)
S&P 500   4,462.21 (+1.61%)
DOW   34,911.20 (+1.45%)
QQQ   346.26 (+2.24%)
AAPL   167.40 (+1.41%)
MSFT   285.30 (+1.70%)
FB   217.31 (+3.10%)
GOOGL   2,600.18 (+1.83%)
AMZN   3,162.31 (+3.49%)
TSLA   1,028.15 (+2.38%)
NVDA   221.98 (+1.91%)
BABA   93.50 (-1.28%)
NIO   19.87 (+3.65%)
AMD   96.93 (+3.24%)
CGC   5.93 (-1.00%)
MU   72.73 (+2.22%)
T   19.49 (+0.15%)
GE   91.90 (+1.66%)
F   16.15 (+3.06%)
DIS   131.90 (+3.23%)
AMC   18.68 (+6.86%)
PFE   50.18 (-3.20%)
PYPL   103.66 (+3.06%)
BA   185.98 (+3.41%)
S&P 500   4,462.21 (+1.61%)
DOW   34,911.20 (+1.45%)
QQQ   346.26 (+2.24%)
AAPL   167.40 (+1.41%)
MSFT   285.30 (+1.70%)
FB   217.31 (+3.10%)
GOOGL   2,600.18 (+1.83%)
AMZN   3,162.31 (+3.49%)
TSLA   1,028.15 (+2.38%)
NVDA   221.98 (+1.91%)
BABA   93.50 (-1.28%)
NIO   19.87 (+3.65%)
AMD   96.93 (+3.24%)
CGC   5.93 (-1.00%)
MU   72.73 (+2.22%)
T   19.49 (+0.15%)
GE   91.90 (+1.66%)
F   16.15 (+3.06%)
DIS   131.90 (+3.23%)
AMC   18.68 (+6.86%)
PFE   50.18 (-3.20%)
PYPL   103.66 (+3.06%)
BA   185.98 (+3.41%)

Disney World: Face masks optional for all areas of resort

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 | The Associated Press


Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass by the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The theme park resort announced Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, that face coverings will be optional for fully-vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with one exception. Face masks still will be needed for visitors ages 2 and older on enclosed transportation, such as the resort's monorail, buses and the resort's sky gondola. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World has lifted the last of its mask requirements, meaning face coverings will be optional for visitors at all locations on the central Florida Disney property.

The rule change was posted Tuesday on Disney's website. Masks are still recommended, though not required, for guests who are not fully vaccinated in indoor locations and enclosed transportation.

In February, the park made face coverings optional for fully vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with the exception of enclosed transportation, such as the resort’s monorail, buses and the resort’s sky gondola. The new rule change removes the transportation exception, as well as the requirement to be vaccinated.

The change comes a day after a federal judge in Florida threw out a national mask mandate for public transportation. The ruling gives airports, mass transit systems, airlines and ride-hailing services the option to keep mask rules or ditch them entirely.

Major airlines were some of the first to update their rules after the court decision. United, Southwest, American, Alaska, Delta and JetBlue announced that effective immediately, masks would no longer be required on domestic flights. The ride-sharing companies Lyft and Uber announced on their websites Tuesday that masks will now be optional while riding or driving.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Should you invest $1,000 in JetBlue Airways right now?

Before you consider JetBlue Airways, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JetBlue Airways wasn't on the list.

While JetBlue Airways currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Lyft (LYFT)
2.4757 of 5 stars		$36.31+4.9%N/A-11.98Buy$59.46
Uber Technologies (UBER)
2.23 of 5 stars		$33.80+6.3%N/A-105.63Buy$63.71
JetBlue Airways (JBLU)
2.1081 of 5 stars		$13.03+2.9%N/A-22.47Hold$18.28
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.