S&P 500   4,129.50 (+0.28%)
DOW   34,047.47 (+0.29%)
QQQ   305.73 (+0.45%)
AAPL   153.18 (+0.83%)
MSFT   269.49 (+1.03%)
META   182.76 (-0.37%)
GOOGL   94.32 (-5.08%)
AMZN   99.46 (-0.59%)
TSLA   211.70 (+5.17%)
NVDA   230.03 (+3.59%)
NIO   10.72 (+0.66%)
BABA   108.25 (+2.99%)
AMD   85.37 (+0.80%)
T   19.03 (-0.68%)
F   13.74 (+2.38%)
MU   60.96 (+1.18%)
CGC   2.32 (-15.33%)
GE   82.21 (+0.31%)
DIS   113.67 (+1.69%)
AMC   5.53 (-3.32%)
PFE   43.87 (-0.25%)
PYPL   79.35 (-0.46%)
NFLX   371.41 (+1.25%)
Disney's 1Q results fueled by growth at its theme parks

Wed., February 8, 2023 | Alex Veiga, AP Business Writer

In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Walt Disney Company reports their corporate results on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. . (AP Photo/John Raoux)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Walt Disney Co.'s latest quarterly results topped Wall Street's forecasts, as solid growth at the entertainment giant's theme parks helped offset tepid performance in its video streaming and movie business.

Disney said Wednesday that it earned $1.28 million, or 70 cents per share, in the three months through Dec. 31. That compares with net income of $1.1 billion, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Disney earned 99 cents per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, according to FactSet.

Revenue grew 8% to $23.51 billion from $21.82 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $23.44 billion.

The latest results marked the first quarterly snapshot since Bob Iger’s return as CEO in November following a challenging two-year tenure by his handpicked successor, Bob Chapek.

In a statement, Iger said the company is embarking on a “significant transformation” that management believes will lead to improved profitability at the company's streaming business.

The company said Disney+ ended the quarter with 161.8 million subscribers, down 1% from since Oct. 1. Hulu and ESPN+ each posted a 2% increase in paid subscribers during the quarter.

Shares in Disney, which is based in Burbank, California, rose 3% in after-hours trading.

