×
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
Russia offers foreign debt payment system similar to gas one
China falls short on big Pacific deal but finds smaller wins
War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa
Global stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines
Coal ash workers dying as lawsuit over illnesses drags on
EU leaders, divided over Russia oil embargo, spy a solution
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
Russia offers foreign debt payment system similar to gas one
China falls short on big Pacific deal but finds smaller wins
War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa
Global stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines
Coal ash workers dying as lawsuit over illnesses drags on
EU leaders, divided over Russia oil embargo, spy a solution
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
Russia offers foreign debt payment system similar to gas one
China falls short on big Pacific deal but finds smaller wins
War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa
Global stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines
Coal ash workers dying as lawsuit over illnesses drags on
EU leaders, divided over Russia oil embargo, spy a solution
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
Russia offers foreign debt payment system similar to gas one
China falls short on big Pacific deal but finds smaller wins
War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa
Global stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines
Coal ash workers dying as lawsuit over illnesses drags on
EU leaders, divided over Russia oil embargo, spy a solution

Distress in Singapore as Malaysia bans chicken export

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | The Associated Press


A seller prepares freshly butchered chickens at the Kampung Baru wet market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Malaysia will stop exporting chicken from Wednesday, June 1, in a protectionist move to bolster domestic food supply, sparking distress in neighboring Singapore where chicken rice is a national dish. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia will stop exporting chickens from Wednesday in a protectionist move to bolster domestic food supply, sparking distress in neighboring Singapore where chicken rice is a national dish.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced last week that, beginning June 1, Malaysia will ban exports of 3.6 million chickens a month until domestic prices and production stabilize. The move is felt most in Singapore, which sources a third of its poultry from Malaysia.

Almost all the chickens are imported live to Singapore, where they are slaughtered and chilled. Singapore consumers have been rushing to stock up on fresh chicken ahead of the ban, with local media reporting that shelves in some wet markets and supermarkets have been cleared of poultry.

The Singapore Straits Times said chicken sellers predicted the cost of chilled chicken could rise by up to 30%, sending chicken dish prices soaring. The Singapore government has urged consumers to switch to frozen chicken and other alternative meats, and is exploring new markets for fresh chicken.

But there is concern over the fate of the ubiquitous chicken rice that is sold everywhere from hawker stalls to top hotels. Popular eatery Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice, which gets its poultry entirely from Malaysia, reportedly said it will introduce pork and seafood dishes instead of using frozen chicken if it fails to find new suppliers.

Malaysia's protectionist move comes as countries worldwide grapple with soaring food prices, fueled partly by the Ukraine war. Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and grains that are key components of chicken feed. India has restricted sugar and wheat exports, while Indonesia temporarily halted — and then lifted — palm oil sales abroad.

Apart from the export ban, Malaysia also abolished import permits for chicken and other foods to boost food supply and curb prices amid public anger. It has earlier capped chicken prices and allocated subsidies for farmers squeezed by rising cost of chicken feed, partly caused by a weakening Malaysian currency.


The export ban came as a surprise by Ismail's government, which took power in August and faces a general election next year. The government is also investigating claims that cartels are controlling the price and supply of chicken.

The ban not only caused alarm in Singapore but also troubled smaller Malaysian poultry farmers who supply to Singapore to help keep their operations afloat. The government didn't say how long the export ban will last, but officials expect supply and prices to normalize within a month.


7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.



View the "7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.