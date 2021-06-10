Distributors, regulators cast blame for opioid epidemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Opioid distribution companies and federal regulators pointed the finger at each other as a contributing factor in the nation's opioid epidemic during a landmark civil trial in West Virginia.

A former Drug Enforcement Administration official and the distributors each argued Wednesday that the other side disregarded requests to comply with regulations and policies, The Herald-Dispatch reported. Doing so could have led to stopping the flow of pills into local communities, they said.

The lawsuit brought by Cabell County and the city of Huntington accuses AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. of fueling the epidemic. The trial is being heard in Charleston.

Joe Rannazzisi, former head of the Office of Diversion Control for the DEA from 2006 to 2015, said distributors failed to follow DEA policies.

McKesson attorney Paul Schmidt said Rannazzisi made a series of drastic changes when he took his position but did not communicate them clearly. Schmidt said distributors tried to change their monitoring policies for suspicious orders, but were ultimately unsuccessful due to the breakdown in communication.

The companies have maintained that poor communication and pill quotas set by federal agents are to blame for the epidemic, along with a rise in prescriptions written by doctors.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Cardinal Health (CAH) 2.4 $60.06 +2.6% 3.23% 15.40 Buy $62.29

After a year like 2020, many Americans figure that just getting to 2021 was enough. But for many people, the start of a new year still means making resolutions. And while many Americans are still waking up to Groundhog’s Day, there is hope that things will look dramatically different in September than they do right now.Some of the most popular resolutions include losing weight, exercising more, or taking steps to get our life and/or business more organized. And many pure-play companies lean into these trends and are doing well.As an alternative to this, you can also invest in companies that are not pure plays but can still benefit from consumers looking to start fresh. Owning these stocks helps you manage your risk. If the trend holds, you can ride the wave. On the other hand, if the wave turns into a ripple, the stocks have other catalysts to get them through.In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at both of these categories. We’ve got several pure-play companies that let investors buy stocks in companies benefiting from these trends. We’ll also give you a few stocks that fall in the latter category.These are stocks that you might buy at any time and for many reasons. However, they present excellent buys as the new year begins.