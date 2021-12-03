DocuSign, Olli's fall; Marvell Technology, Smartsheet rise

Friday, December 3, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

DiDi Global Inc., down $1.73 to $6.07.

The China-based ride-hailing service is withdrawing from the New York Stock Exchange and will list on the Hong Kong exchange.

Nvidia Inc., down $14.33 to $306.93.

The Federal Trade Commission sued to block the graphics chip maker's deal to acquire chip designer Arm.

Marvell Technology Inc., up $12.56 to $83.59.

The data infrastructure company issued an outlook for sales and income that came in well above what Wall Street analysts expected.

DocuSign Inc., down $98.73 to $135.09.

The company, which provides online signature services, forecast new orders and sales for its current quarter that fell short of analysts' estimates.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., down $12.87 to $49.99.

The chain of closeout stores reported results that fell short of Wall Street's forecasts and issued a disappointing forecast.

Zillow Inc., up $6.14 to $60.39.

The company said it was making progress in winding down its home-flipping business and announced a stock buyback.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc., down $3.33 to $13.61.

The company scrapped a deal with Cabela's owner Great Outdoors Group following opposition from the Federal Trade Commission.

Smartsheet Inc., up $4.78 to $65.94.

The provider of cloud-based work management tools issued a strong sales outlook for the current quarter and raised its outlook for the year.

