DocuSign, Olli's fall; Marvell Technology, Smartsheet rise

S&P 500   4,538.43 (-0.84%)
DOW   34,580.08 (-0.17%)
QQQ   383.13 (-1.74%)
AAPL   161.84 (-1.17%)
MSFT   323.01 (-1.97%)
FB   306.84 (-1.14%)
GOOGL   2,840.03 (-0.67%)
AMZN   3,389.79 (-1.38%)
TSLA   1,014.97 (-6.42%)
NVDA   306.93 (-4.46%)
BABA   111.96 (-8.23%)
NIO   32.15 (-11.19%)
CGC   9.99 (-3.57%)
AMD   144.01 (-4.43%)
GE   92.77 (-2.58%)
MU   81.62 (-1.52%)
T   23.46 (+1.78%)
F   19.14 (-3.67%)
DIS   146.22 (-0.67%)
PFE   54.27 (+2.32%)
AMC   29.01 (-4.19%)
ACB   5.82 (-5.21%)
BA   198.49 (-1.92%)
S&P 500   4,538.43 (-0.84%)
DOW   34,580.08 (-0.17%)
QQQ   383.13 (-1.74%)
AAPL   161.84 (-1.17%)
MSFT   323.01 (-1.97%)
FB   306.84 (-1.14%)
GOOGL   2,840.03 (-0.67%)
AMZN   3,389.79 (-1.38%)
TSLA   1,014.97 (-6.42%)
NVDA   306.93 (-4.46%)
BABA   111.96 (-8.23%)
NIO   32.15 (-11.19%)
CGC   9.99 (-3.57%)
AMD   144.01 (-4.43%)
GE   92.77 (-2.58%)
MU   81.62 (-1.52%)
T   23.46 (+1.78%)
F   19.14 (-3.67%)
DIS   146.22 (-0.67%)
PFE   54.27 (+2.32%)
AMC   29.01 (-4.19%)
ACB   5.82 (-5.21%)
BA   198.49 (-1.92%)
S&P 500   4,538.43 (-0.84%)
DOW   34,580.08 (-0.17%)
QQQ   383.13 (-1.74%)
AAPL   161.84 (-1.17%)
MSFT   323.01 (-1.97%)
FB   306.84 (-1.14%)
GOOGL   2,840.03 (-0.67%)
AMZN   3,389.79 (-1.38%)
TSLA   1,014.97 (-6.42%)
NVDA   306.93 (-4.46%)
BABA   111.96 (-8.23%)
NIO   32.15 (-11.19%)
CGC   9.99 (-3.57%)
AMD   144.01 (-4.43%)
GE   92.77 (-2.58%)
MU   81.62 (-1.52%)
T   23.46 (+1.78%)
F   19.14 (-3.67%)
DIS   146.22 (-0.67%)
PFE   54.27 (+2.32%)
AMC   29.01 (-4.19%)
ACB   5.82 (-5.21%)
BA   198.49 (-1.92%)
S&P 500   4,538.43 (-0.84%)
DOW   34,580.08 (-0.17%)
QQQ   383.13 (-1.74%)
AAPL   161.84 (-1.17%)
MSFT   323.01 (-1.97%)
FB   306.84 (-1.14%)
GOOGL   2,840.03 (-0.67%)
AMZN   3,389.79 (-1.38%)
TSLA   1,014.97 (-6.42%)
NVDA   306.93 (-4.46%)
BABA   111.96 (-8.23%)
NIO   32.15 (-11.19%)
CGC   9.99 (-3.57%)
AMD   144.01 (-4.43%)
GE   92.77 (-2.58%)
MU   81.62 (-1.52%)
T   23.46 (+1.78%)
F   19.14 (-3.67%)
DIS   146.22 (-0.67%)
PFE   54.27 (+2.32%)
AMC   29.01 (-4.19%)
ACB   5.82 (-5.21%)
BA   198.49 (-1.92%)

DocuSign, Olli's fall; Marvell Technology, Smartsheet rise

Friday, December 3, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

DiDi Global Inc., down $1.73 to $6.07.

The China-based ride-hailing service is withdrawing from the New York Stock Exchange and will list on the Hong Kong exchange.

Nvidia Inc., down $14.33 to $306.93.

The Federal Trade Commission sued to block the graphics chip maker's deal to acquire chip designer Arm.

Marvell Technology Inc., up $12.56 to $83.59.

The data infrastructure company issued an outlook for sales and income that came in well above what Wall Street analysts expected.

DocuSign Inc., down $98.73 to $135.09.

The company, which provides online signature services, forecast new orders and sales for its current quarter that fell short of analysts' estimates.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., down $12.87 to $49.99.

The chain of closeout stores reported results that fell short of Wall Street's forecasts and issued a disappointing forecast.

Zillow Inc., up $6.14 to $60.39.

The company said it was making progress in winding down its home-flipping business and announced a stock buyback.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc., down $3.33 to $13.61.

The company scrapped a deal with Cabela's owner Great Outdoors Group following opposition from the Federal Trade Commission.

Smartsheet Inc., up $4.78 to $65.94.

The provider of cloud-based work management tools issued a strong sales outlook for the current quarter and raised its outlook for the year.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ollie's Bargain Outlet right now?

Before you consider Ollie's Bargain Outlet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ollie's Bargain Outlet wasn't on the list.

While Ollie's Bargain Outlet currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Smartsheet (SMAR)2.4$65.94+7.8%N/A-57.84Buy$86.33
DocuSign (DOCU)2.3$135.09-42.2%N/A-157.08Buy$259.94
Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI)2.5$49.99-20.5%N/A16.55Hold$83.93
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.