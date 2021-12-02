S&P 500   4,513.04
DOW   34,022.04
QQQ   387.12
Omicron keeps world jittery as more information drips out
GM venture to build North American battery chemical plant
Stocks rise as Wall Street's wild omicron ride continues
Visa CEO: COVID caused permanent shift to digital payments
Stocks up in latest jolt on Wall Street's wild omicron ride
Science report: US should make less plastic to save oceans
3 Stock Market Newbies Analysts are Bullish On
S&P 500   4,513.04
DOW   34,022.04
QQQ   387.12
Omicron keeps world jittery as more information drips out
GM venture to build North American battery chemical plant
Stocks rise as Wall Street's wild omicron ride continues
Visa CEO: COVID caused permanent shift to digital payments
Stocks up in latest jolt on Wall Street's wild omicron ride
Science report: US should make less plastic to save oceans
3 Stock Market Newbies Analysts are Bullish On
S&P 500   4,513.04
DOW   34,022.04
QQQ   387.12
Omicron keeps world jittery as more information drips out
GM venture to build North American battery chemical plant
Stocks rise as Wall Street's wild omicron ride continues
Visa CEO: COVID caused permanent shift to digital payments
Stocks up in latest jolt on Wall Street's wild omicron ride
Science report: US should make less plastic to save oceans
3 Stock Market Newbies Analysts are Bullish On
S&P 500   4,513.04
DOW   34,022.04
QQQ   387.12
Omicron keeps world jittery as more information drips out
GM venture to build North American battery chemical plant
Stocks rise as Wall Street's wild omicron ride continues
Visa CEO: COVID caused permanent shift to digital payments
Stocks up in latest jolt on Wall Street's wild omicron ride
Science report: US should make less plastic to save oceans
3 Stock Market Newbies Analysts are Bullish On

Dollar General opening more $5 or less Popshelf stores

Thursday, December 2, 2021 | Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer


FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo the Dollar General store is pictured in Luther, Okla. Dollar General is looking to roll out more of its Popshelf stores, where most items cost $5 or less. Dollar General said Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, that it anticipates nearly tripling the number of Popshelf stores it has by next year and plans to have about 1,000 Popshelf locations by the end of fiscal 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Getting more bang for your buck used to be the mantra of dollar store shoppers everywhere, but times are changing - and prices are rising.

As consumers continue to contend with escalating prices for food, clothing and other items thanks to inflation, discount retail chains like dollar stores are rethinking their pricing strategies. Dollar Tree announced last month that it will be boosting prices to $1.25 for most of its products. And now Dollar General is looking to roll out more of its Popshelf stores, where most items cost $5 or less.

Dollar General said Thursday that it anticipates nearly tripling the number of Popshelf stores it has by next year and plans to have about 1,000 Popshelf locations by the end of fiscal 2025.

Popshelf stores offer items such as beauty and seasonal products, toys, home décor and arts and crafts. Dollar General initially unveiled the Popshelf concept in October 2020. By May, the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company had plans to open approximately 25 Dollar General and Popshelf combination stores, and up to an additional 50 Popshelf locations in various markets by the end of fiscal 2021. There are currently 36 Popshelf stores open, according to the Popshelf website.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dollar General right now?

Before you consider Dollar General, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar General wasn't on the list.

While Dollar General currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.