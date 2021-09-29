Dollar Tree, Cintas rise; Worthington, Jabil fall

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Micron Technology Inc., down $1.46 to $71.64.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing profit and revenue forecast.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc., up $4.42 to $203.24.

The car dealer is buying Larry H. Miller Dealerships and Total Care Auto.

Dollar Tree Inc., up $14.23 to $100.51.

The discount retailer increased its stock buyback program to $2.5 billion.

Worthington Industries Inc., down $1.45 to $54.24.

The metal manufacturer warned investors about labor challenges and lower automotive demand because of an ongoing chip shortage.

Jabil Inc., down $3.71 to $57.23.

The electronics manufacturer's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

APA Corp., down 42 cents to $21.27.

The oil and natural gas producer gave investors a disappointing update on appraisal drilling at an offshore well near Suriname.

Cintas Corp., up $3.19 to $389.26.

The uniform rental company reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Newmont Corp., down 87 cents to $53.71.

Gold prices edged lower and weighed down the metals miner.

