DoorDash, Dillard's rise; Disney, Poly fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Walt Disney Co., down $4.64 to $173.70.

The entertainment giant reported lower revenue on weakness in its theme park business, and subscriber additions at its video service disappointed.

DoorDash Inc., up $25.58 to $141.07.

The company's sales nearly tripled as demand remained strong for food delivery even as restaurants started to reopen for in-person dining.

Airbnb Inc., up $5.45 to $141.20.

Despite a loss last quarter, the company reported higher revenue than analysts expected and predicted a big rebound in travel.

Kansas City Southern, down $4.44 to $309.01.

The railroad said it would accept a revised takeover offer from Canadian National Railway and terminate a rival offer.

Dillard's Inc., up $23.23 to $125.35.

The department store operator reported profits in its latest quarter that blew past analysts' forecasts.

General Mills Inc., down 58 cents to $63.40.

The maker of cereals and other foods is acquiring an animal treat business from Tyson Foods.

Vivint Smart Home Inc., up $2.29 to $14.01.

The provider of smart home security systems reported quarterly results that came in well ahead of what Wall Street analysts were looking for.

Poly, down $7.55 to $29.44.

The company forecast weak earnings and revenue. Formerly known as Plantronics, the company is changing its ticker symbol to “POLY” on May 24.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) 1.6 $14.01 flat N/A 100.07 Buy $23.00 Tyson Foods (TSN) 2.3 $80.34 flat 2.22% 13.71 Hold $81.43 Kansas City Southern (KSU) 1.9 $309.01 flat 0.70% 51.08 Buy $237.07 Dillard's (DDS) 1.4 $125.35 flat 0.48% -40.05 Hold $74.75

Before the global pandemic, it was referred to as a side hustle—a way for some individuals to make a little extra money. However, as the pandemic has changed the nature of how we work, and as consumers how we spend, the gig economy has become an essential way of life for many workers.There is much that’s not known about the long-term effects of the pandemic. But if there’s one lesson we learn from history, it’s that there will be ripple effects. We believe that society will get back to something resembling normal. However, what that normal looks like may be different.Americans were becoming less social since before the pandemic. Now consumers have begun to realize there truly is no reason to leave their house to shop for anything. And while many crave physical connection during these times, there will be many that have changed their purchasing habits for good.Other elements of the gig economy, such as ride-hailing and home rentals, were devastated due to the pandemic. Those businesses are likely to come back.And that’s why companies that have created the gig economy aren’t going away anytime soon. In this special report, we’ll highlight several stocks that investors should consider as the gig economy moves forward.