QQQ   328.15 (+3.14%)
AAPL   155.09 (+2.97%)
MSFT   287.15 (+3.87%)
FB   192.03 (+2.89%)
GOOGL   2,583.96 (+2.58%)
AMZN   2,947.33 (+3.89%)
TSLA   801.89 (+4.63%)
NVDA   229.73 (+7.70%)
BABA   76.76 (-1.29%)
NIO   14.93 (+5.89%)
AMD   109.33 (+6.92%)
CGC   5.87 (+2.98%)
MU   73.11 (+5.35%)
GE   92.35 (-0.11%)
T   23.09 (+0.87%)
F   16.06 (+2.03%)
DIS   134.20 (+4.01%)
AMC   14.48 (+6.78%)
PFE   52.21 (-0.08%)
PYPL   100.46 (+3.71%)
BA   179.89 (+2.49%)
QQQ   328.15 (+3.14%)
AAPL   155.09 (+2.97%)
MSFT   287.15 (+3.87%)
FB   192.03 (+2.89%)
GOOGL   2,583.96 (+2.58%)
AMZN   2,947.33 (+3.89%)
TSLA   801.89 (+4.63%)
NVDA   229.73 (+7.70%)
BABA   76.76 (-1.29%)
NIO   14.93 (+5.89%)
AMD   109.33 (+6.92%)
CGC   5.87 (+2.98%)
MU   73.11 (+5.35%)
GE   92.35 (-0.11%)
T   23.09 (+0.87%)
F   16.06 (+2.03%)
DIS   134.20 (+4.01%)
AMC   14.48 (+6.78%)
PFE   52.21 (-0.08%)
PYPL   100.46 (+3.71%)
BA   179.89 (+2.49%)
QQQ   328.15 (+3.14%)
AAPL   155.09 (+2.97%)
MSFT   287.15 (+3.87%)
FB   192.03 (+2.89%)
GOOGL   2,583.96 (+2.58%)
AMZN   2,947.33 (+3.89%)
TSLA   801.89 (+4.63%)
NVDA   229.73 (+7.70%)
BABA   76.76 (-1.29%)
NIO   14.93 (+5.89%)
AMD   109.33 (+6.92%)
CGC   5.87 (+2.98%)
MU   73.11 (+5.35%)
GE   92.35 (-0.11%)
T   23.09 (+0.87%)
F   16.06 (+2.03%)
DIS   134.20 (+4.01%)
AMC   14.48 (+6.78%)
PFE   52.21 (-0.08%)
PYPL   100.46 (+3.71%)
BA   179.89 (+2.49%)
QQQ   328.15 (+3.14%)
AAPL   155.09 (+2.97%)
MSFT   287.15 (+3.87%)
FB   192.03 (+2.89%)
GOOGL   2,583.96 (+2.58%)
AMZN   2,947.33 (+3.89%)
TSLA   801.89 (+4.63%)
NVDA   229.73 (+7.70%)
BABA   76.76 (-1.29%)
NIO   14.93 (+5.89%)
AMD   109.33 (+6.92%)
CGC   5.87 (+2.98%)
MU   73.11 (+5.35%)
GE   92.35 (-0.11%)
T   23.09 (+0.87%)
F   16.06 (+2.03%)
DIS   134.20 (+4.01%)
AMC   14.48 (+6.78%)
PFE   52.21 (-0.08%)
PYPL   100.46 (+3.71%)
BA   179.89 (+2.49%)

DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

Delivery company DoorDash said Tuesday it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices at the pump.

DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the company’s debit card designed for drivers. Drivers will get the cash back for any gas purchase, whether or not they are completing deliveries at the time.

The San Francisco-based company said it will also start paying weekly bonuses for drivers who drive the most miles. Drivers who travel 225 miles will earn an extra $15, for example.

Gig companies are increasingly concerned about the impact of higher gas prices on their drivers. Earlier this week, Uber said it would start charging customers a fuel fee to offset higher costs for its delivery and ride-hailing drivers.

Uber’s surcharge — of up to 55 cents for rides and 45 cents for Uber Eats orders — will go directly to drivers for at least 60 days.

DoorDash said it isn’t passing its costs on to customers right now. Its programs are scheduled to run through April.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline hit a record $4.43 per gallon this week. Global supply concerns stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are contributing to the higher prices.

Should you invest $1,000 in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Uber Technologies (UBER)2.4$29.80+1.8%N/A-93.13Buy$64.83
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.