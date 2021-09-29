S&P 500   4,352.63
DOW   34,299.99
QQQ   359.87
3 Oversold EV Stocks to Buy and Hold
Aurora Cannabis Is Shifting Gears 
Is Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) A Buy At Current Levels?
3 Reasons to Buy Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Stock in Bulk
Broadcom Shares Still In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Base
Received a Lump Sum of Money? Here's What You Might Want to Do Next
This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Cycle
pixel
S&P 500   4,352.63
DOW   34,299.99
QQQ   359.87
3 Oversold EV Stocks to Buy and Hold
Aurora Cannabis Is Shifting Gears 
Is Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) A Buy At Current Levels?
3 Reasons to Buy Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Stock in Bulk
Broadcom Shares Still In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Base
Received a Lump Sum of Money? Here's What You Might Want to Do Next
This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Cycle
pixel
S&P 500   4,352.63
DOW   34,299.99
QQQ   359.87
3 Oversold EV Stocks to Buy and Hold
Aurora Cannabis Is Shifting Gears 
Is Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) A Buy At Current Levels?
3 Reasons to Buy Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Stock in Bulk
Broadcom Shares Still In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Base
Received a Lump Sum of Money? Here's What You Might Want to Do Next
This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Cycle
pixel
S&P 500   4,352.63
DOW   34,299.99
QQQ   359.87
3 Oversold EV Stocks to Buy and Hold
Aurora Cannabis Is Shifting Gears 
Is Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) A Buy At Current Levels?
3 Reasons to Buy Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Stock in Bulk
Broadcom Shares Still In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Base
Received a Lump Sum of Money? Here's What You Might Want to Do Next
This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Cycle
pixel

Dutch consumer watchdog fines Samsung over TV prices

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | The Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch consumer watchdog has fined Samsung more than 39 million euros ($45 million) for exerting “undue influence” on the price of television sets sold by online retailers. The company vowed to appeal the ruling.

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets announced the fine Wednesday for the Benelux arm of the electronics giant.

“Under the pretense of ‘price recommendations,’ Samsung made sure that retailers increased their prices to the market price that Samsung desired,” ACM board chairman Martijn Snoep said in a statement.

“Samsung’s practices disrupted competition at the retail level, and resulted in higher prices for consumers,” he added.

The practice was intended to influence prices of new models of television sets that usually drop quickly after they are introduced to the market.

“Through this price coordination, Samsung protected its own margins as well as the retailers’ margins at the expense of consumers,” the ACM said.

The watchdog said it seized evidence of WhatsApp chats and emails during dawn raids.

Samsung said in a written reaction that it would appeal.

“We are disappointed with the ACM’s decision, as we believe that Samsung Electronics Benelux ... did not violate competition laws in the Dutch TV market as alleged by the ACM,” the company said.

Should you invest $1,000 in right now?

Before you consider , you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and wasn't on the list.

While currently has a "" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.