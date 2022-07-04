×
Dutch farmers block entrances to supermarket warehouses

Monday, July 4, 2022 | The Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch farmers angry at government plans to slash emissions used tractors and trucks Monday to blockade supermarket distribution centers, the latest actions in a summer of discontent in the country's lucrative agricultural sector.

The Netherlands' busiest aviation hub, Schiphol Airport, urged travelers to use public transport to get to its terminals amid fears that the blockades also would target airports.

The unrest among Dutch farmers was triggered by a government proposal to slash emissions of pollutants like nitrogen oxide and ammonia by 50% by 2030. Provincial governments have been given a year to formulate plans to achieve the goal.

That is expected to lead to reducing livestock and buying up some farms whose livestock produce large amounts of ammonia. Farmers argue they are being unfairly targeted and shown little concern for their futures.

The umbrella organization for supermarkets called on police to take action and warned of possible shortages on supermarket shelves.

“Blockades of distribution centers hurt the citizens of the Netherlands. Supermarkets do everything they can to keep the stores stocked, but if blockades continue, it could lead to people not being able to do their daily shopping,” the Central Bureau for Food Trade said in a statement.

Traffic authorities warned motorists to prepare for delays and possible slow-moving tractors on the nation's highways, but said that there were few problems early Monday for commuters, possibly because many people opted to work from home rather than get stuck in traffic.

Over the weekend, the government appointed an intermediary to lead talks between farmers' organizations and officials drawing up pollution reduction measures. However, Prime Minister Mark Rutte has ruled out negotiating with farmers responsible for radical protests.


Mainstream farming lobby group LTO described the mediator, Johan Remkes, as “an administrative heavyweight with deep knowledge” of the issues and said it was open to talks with him.

According to LTO, there are nearly 54,000 agricultural businesses in the Netherlands with exports totaling 94.5 billion euros in 2019.

