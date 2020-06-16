AAPL   352.08 (+2.65%)
MSFT   193.57 (+2.45%)
FB   235.65 (+1.35%)
GOOGL   1,446.47 (+1.81%)
AMZN   2,615.27 (+1.66%)
CGC   17.80 (+6.27%)
MU   51.02 (+3.61%)
GE   7.47 (+3.18%)
TSLA   982.13 (-0.89%)
AMD   54.46 (-0.40%)
T   30.78 (+0.92%)
ACB   13.11 (-1.06%)
F   6.55 (+0.77%)
GILD   74.62 (+0.88%)
DIS   118.44 (+1.16%)
BAC   25.80 (+2.58%)
NFLX   436.13 (+2.50%)
BA   197.77 (+3.58%)
Eldorado, Eli Lilly rise; Chesapeake Energy, Moderna fall

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Moderna Inc., down $2.23 to $64.34.

The biotechnology company said it could have data from its coronavirus vaccine program by Thanksgiving under a “best-case scenario."

DTE Energy Co., up $1.96 to $107.98.

The energy company reaffirmed its financial forecast for the year.

WW International Inc., up $4.79 to $30.08.

The weight-loss program reported a jump in subscribers on strong digital growth.

Eldorado Resorts Inc., up $2.35 to $40.79.

The casino and hotel operator will sell stock and some of its Las Vegas properties.

Chesapeake Energy Corp., down $3.51 to $15.36.

The energy company is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to media reports.

Eli Lilly and Co., up $22.19 to $163.71.

The drug developer said its drug Verzenio met goals in a breast cancer study.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., up 40 cents to $8.11.

The outlet mall chain gave investors an encouraging update on store openings and customer traffic.

Sonic Automotive Inc., up $1.43 to $31.27.

The car dealership chain surprised Wall Street with a forecast for a second-quarter profit as business improves.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Eldorado Resorts (ERI)1.3$40.79+6.1%N/A-23.85Buy$43.31
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)1.7$7.71flat18.55%-256.91Sell$4.75
Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)2.1$163.71+15.7%1.81%27.06Buy$158.90
Moderna (MRNA)1.4$66.57flatN/A-44.38Buy$65.91
DTE Energy (DTE)2.2$106.02flat3.82%18.03Buy$125.69
Sonic Automotive (SAH)1.7$29.84flat1.34%-12.59Hold$27.58
Chesapeake Energy (CHK)1.0$18.87flatN/A-0.02Sell$241.67

