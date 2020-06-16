Eldorado, Eli Lilly rise; Chesapeake Energy, Moderna fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Moderna Inc., down $2.23 to $64.34.

The biotechnology company said it could have data from its coronavirus vaccine program by Thanksgiving under a “best-case scenario."

DTE Energy Co., up $1.96 to $107.98.

The energy company reaffirmed its financial forecast for the year.

WW International Inc., up $4.79 to $30.08.

The weight-loss program reported a jump in subscribers on strong digital growth.

Eldorado Resorts Inc., up $2.35 to $40.79.

The casino and hotel operator will sell stock and some of its Las Vegas properties.

Chesapeake Energy Corp., down $3.51 to $15.36.

The energy company is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to media reports.

Eli Lilly and Co., up $22.19 to $163.71.

The drug developer said its drug Verzenio met goals in a breast cancer study.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., up 40 cents to $8.11.

The outlet mall chain gave investors an encouraging update on store openings and customer traffic.

Sonic Automotive Inc., up $1.43 to $31.27.

The car dealership chain surprised Wall Street with a forecast for a second-quarter profit as business improves.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Eldorado Resorts (ERI) 1.3 $40.79 +6.1% N/A -23.85 Buy $43.31 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) 1.7 $7.71 flat 18.55% -256.91 Sell $4.75 Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) 2.1 $163.71 +15.7% 1.81% 27.06 Buy $158.90 Moderna (MRNA) 1.4 $66.57 flat N/A -44.38 Buy $65.91 DTE Energy (DTE) 2.2 $106.02 flat 3.82% 18.03 Buy $125.69 Sonic Automotive (SAH) 1.7 $29.84 flat 1.34% -12.59 Hold $27.58 Chesapeake Energy (CHK) 1.0 $18.87 flat N/A -0.02 Sell $241.67

15 Stocks that Insiders Love

An insider trade occurs when a corporate executive (such as a CEO, CFO or COO) that has non-public information about a company buys or sells shares of that company's stock. Company insiders are required by law to regularly report their stock purchases and sales to the SEC.



Tracking a company's insider trades is a metric that can be used to identify the direction that the company's executives believes that the company is headed. If a number of insiders purchase more shares of their company, they may believe that the company will have strong future earnings and that the share price will increase in the near future.



For example, if Microsoft's CEO, CFO and COO all recently purchased additional shares of Microsoft stock, that would be an indication that there could be unreported news that may positively effect Microsoft's stock price in the near future.



This slideshow lists the 15 companies that have had the highest levels of insider buying within the last 180 days.

View the "15 Stocks that Insiders Love".