Eli Lilly, Steelcase rise; KB Home, H.B. Fuller fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Rite Aid Corp., down $2.96 to $17.46.

The drug store chain said it expects to report a loss for the year due to pressure on its pharmacy benefits services and lower-than-expected sales.

Eli Lilly & Co., up $15.87 to $232.97.

The drugmaker said it’s nearly ready to try again for regulatory approval of a possible Alzheimer’s drug.

Darden Restaurants Inc., up $4.40 to $139.85.

The company known for its Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants reported results that beat analyst expectations and raised its dividend.

KB Home, down $2.92 to $40.45.

Despite beating forecasts for earnings, revenue at the homebuilder lagged behind what Wall Street was expecting.

Steelcase Inc., up 68 cents to $15.22.

The maker of office furniture reported results that beat forecasts, raised its outlook and said it expects to raise prices to offset higher costs.

Penn National Gaming Inc., down 30 cents to $76.50.

The company forecast revenue for the current quarter that was well above what analysts were predicting.

Accenture Plc, up $5.86 to $291.56.

The consulting company reported quarterly results that easily beat analysts' forecasts and raised its outlook for the year.

H.B. Fuller Co., down $1.86 to $63.80.

The maker of adhesives and other specialty chemicals said it's expecting raw materials costs to increase more than 10% this year, and it's planning to raise prices as a result.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Darden Restaurants (DRI) 2.1 $139.95 +3.3% 2.52% -74.84 Buy $146.03 KB Home (KBH) 2.1 $40.46 -6.7% 1.48% 11.49 Buy $46.79 Eli Lilly and (LLY) 2.3 $232.21 +7.0% 1.46% 34.71 Buy $214.00 Rite Aid (RAD) 0.8 $17.43 -14.6% N/A -10.25 Hold $13.67 H.B. Fuller (FUL) 2.0 $63.69 -3.0% 1.05% 23.33 Buy $59.60 Penn National Gaming (PENN) 1.8 $76.43 -0.5% N/A -545.89 Buy $105.61 Steelcase (SCS) 1.5 $15.22 +4.7% 2.63% 69.18 Buy $17.00

