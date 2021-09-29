S&P 500   4,382.29 (+0.68%)
DOW   34,500.15 (+0.58%)
QQQ   362.70 (+0.79%)
AAPL   144.13 (+1.56%)
MSFT   284.88 (+0.48%)
FB   341.31 (+0.19%)
GOOGL   2,725.82 (+0.34%)
TSLA   789.50 (+1.54%)
AMZN   3,339.99 (+0.72%)
NVDA   208.75 (+0.85%)
BABA   150.31 (-1.36%)
NIO   36.00 (+2.71%)
CGC   13.88 (-2.32%)
GE   106.75 (+0.96%)
MU   73.09 (-0.01%)
AMD   101.82 (+0.30%)
T   27.36 (+0.44%)
F   14.37 (+0.42%)
ACB   6.50 (-4.55%)
DIS   174.26 (-0.15%)
PFE   43.27 (+0.53%)
BA   228.56 (+4.65%)
AMC   37.95 (+2.60%)
Enbridge says Line 3 replacement complete, opens Friday

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | The Associated Press

In this June 29, 2018 file photo, workers are visible at the Superior terminal of Enbridge Energy in Superior, Wis. Enbridge says the upgrade and expansion of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is complete and will become operational on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The Canadian-based company's President and CEO Al Monaco said in a statement Wednesday that the pipeline “will soon deliver the low-cost and reliable energy that people depend on every day.” (AP Photo/Jim Mone File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Enbridge announced Wednesday that the upgrade and expansion of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is complete and will become operational on Friday.

The Canadian-based company's President and CEO Al Monaco said in a statement that the pipeline “will soon deliver the low-cost and reliable energy that people depend on every day.”

The project was completed despite stiff opposition from tribes, environmentalists and others that the 337-mile (542-kilometer) pipeline violated treaty rights, would worsen climate change and would risk spills. Enbridge said it was necessary to replace and expand a deteriorating pipeline built in the 1960s.

The line starts in Alberta, Canada, and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

Enbridge said its completion restores the pipeline's full capacity of 760,000 barrels per day.

Opponents have challenged the pipeline's permits in court to no avail. They've also unsuccessfully sought to convince President Joe Biden, who canceled a key permit for the Keystone XL pipeline soon after taking office, to intervene.

