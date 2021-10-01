QQQ   360.18 (+0.62%)
AAPL   142.65 (+0.81%)
MSFT   289.10 (+2.55%)
FB   343.01 (+1.07%)
GOOGL   2,730.86 (+2.14%)
TSLA   775.22 (-0.03%)
AMZN   3,283.26 (-0.05%)
NVDA   207.42 (+0.13%)
BABA   144.20 (-2.60%)
NIO   35.38 (-0.70%)
CGC   13.41 (-3.25%)
GE   105.82 (+2.71%)
MU   70.99 (+0.01%)
AMD   102.45 (-0.44%)
T   27.16 (+0.56%)
F   14.16 (+0.00%)
ACB   7.08 (+2.31%)
DIS   176.01 (+4.04%)
PFE   42.93 (-0.19%)
BA   226.00 (+2.76%)
AMC   38.46 (+1.05%)
QQQ   360.18 (+0.62%)
AAPL   142.65 (+0.81%)
MSFT   289.10 (+2.55%)
FB   343.01 (+1.07%)
GOOGL   2,730.86 (+2.14%)
TSLA   775.22 (-0.03%)
AMZN   3,283.26 (-0.05%)
NVDA   207.42 (+0.13%)
BABA   144.20 (-2.60%)
NIO   35.38 (-0.70%)
CGC   13.41 (-3.25%)
GE   105.82 (+2.71%)
MU   70.99 (+0.01%)
AMD   102.45 (-0.44%)
T   27.16 (+0.56%)
F   14.16 (+0.00%)
ACB   7.08 (+2.31%)
DIS   176.01 (+4.04%)
PFE   42.93 (-0.19%)
BA   226.00 (+2.76%)
AMC   38.46 (+1.05%)
QQQ   360.18 (+0.62%)
AAPL   142.65 (+0.81%)
MSFT   289.10 (+2.55%)
FB   343.01 (+1.07%)
GOOGL   2,730.86 (+2.14%)
TSLA   775.22 (-0.03%)
AMZN   3,283.26 (-0.05%)
NVDA   207.42 (+0.13%)
BABA   144.20 (-2.60%)
NIO   35.38 (-0.70%)
CGC   13.41 (-3.25%)
GE   105.82 (+2.71%)
MU   70.99 (+0.01%)
AMD   102.45 (-0.44%)
T   27.16 (+0.56%)
F   14.16 (+0.00%)
ACB   7.08 (+2.31%)
DIS   176.01 (+4.04%)
PFE   42.93 (-0.19%)
BA   226.00 (+2.76%)
AMC   38.46 (+1.05%)
QQQ   360.18 (+0.62%)
AAPL   142.65 (+0.81%)
MSFT   289.10 (+2.55%)
FB   343.01 (+1.07%)
GOOGL   2,730.86 (+2.14%)
TSLA   775.22 (-0.03%)
AMZN   3,283.26 (-0.05%)
NVDA   207.42 (+0.13%)
BABA   144.20 (-2.60%)
NIO   35.38 (-0.70%)
CGC   13.41 (-3.25%)
GE   105.82 (+2.71%)
MU   70.99 (+0.01%)
AMD   102.45 (-0.44%)
T   27.16 (+0.56%)
F   14.16 (+0.00%)
ACB   7.08 (+2.31%)
DIS   176.01 (+4.04%)
PFE   42.93 (-0.19%)
BA   226.00 (+2.76%)
AMC   38.46 (+1.05%)

Endangered status proposed for Nevada flower at lithium mine

Friday, October 1, 2021 | Scott Sonner, Associated Press


This photo taken in June 2019 in the Silver Peak Range of western Nevada about halfway between Reno and Las Vegas shows Tiehm's buckwheat growing in the high desert where a lithium mine is planned. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed on Friday that the rare wildflower that's not known to exist anywhere else in the world be listed as a U.S. endangered species. (Patrick Donnelly/Center for Biological Diversity via AP)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Federal wildlife officials proposed endangered species protections Friday for a desert wildflower known to exist only on a remote Nevada ridge where an Australian company plans a lithium mine.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a proposed rule to add Tiehm’s buckwheat to the endangered list, subject to 60 days of public comment.

“We find that Tiehm’s buckwheat is in danger of extinction throughout all of its range due to the severity and immediacy of threats currently impacting the species now and those which are likely to occur in the near term,” the agency said.

The primary threats are destruction, modification or curtailment of its habitat from mineral exploration and development, road development and other vehicle use, livestock grazing, invasive plant species and herbivory, the agency said. Climate change may further exacerbate the risks, and “existing regulatory mechanisms may be inadequate to protect the species,” it said.

The Center for Biological Diversity submitted a petition for the listing in 2019 and filed a lawsuit last year in an effort to force the protections and halt plans for the mine.

Officials with Ioneer Ltd., which is constructing the lithium mine on U.S. Bureau of Land Management land southwest of Tonopah, said Friday they have long anticipated the listing and factored efforts to protect the plant into the mine’s design. Lithium is a key element in batteries for electric vehicles.

“We fully support the decisions by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the work it and the BLM are undertaking to safeguard Tiehm’s buckwheat,” Ioneer managing director Bernard Rowe said in a statement. "Ioneer reiterates its commitment to preservation of this species."

Fewer than 44,000 of the plants are known to exist, the Fish and Wildlife Service said, and the number may be even lower after an unprecedented attack by rodents last summer. The wildflowers are found only between elevations of 5,900 and 6,200 feet (1,800 and 1,900 meters) in eight tiny subpopulations in the Rhyolite Ridge area of the Silver Peak Range, about halfway between Reno and Las Vegas.

Patrick Donnelly, the Center for Biological Diversity’s Nevada state director, said a survey conducted by the California Botanic Garden this summer found fewer than 16,000 plants.

The proposed listing marks a "banner day for native plant conservation,” Donnelly said.

“Extinction is a political choice, and the Biden administration made the right call to prevent this special plant from disappearing forever," he said.

Donnelly maintains a formal listing would prevent Ioneer from constructing the mine. However, Rowe said the company is confident that with a “combination of avoidance, propagation and translocation, we can achieve the successful coexistence of Tiehm’s buckwheat and our environmentally significant project.”

The Fish and Wildlife Service said potential impact from the proposed mining project, combined with the loss resulting from the recent rodent attack, would reduce the plant's total population by 70% to 88% — from 43,291 individuals to roughly 5,289 to 8,696 — and remove 30% of its total habitat.

It noted Ioneer plans to try to remove and salvage some of the damaged plants by relocating them. But because unoccupied sites are not suitable for all early life stages of the plant and there's a lack of research, "we are uncertain of the potential for success of translocation efforts.”


7 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy As Climate Change Initiatives Heat Up

Climate change remains a polarizing political issue. However, as an investor, it’s a debate that bears watching. And that’s not just the case for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investors. Every investor that’s looking to profit from the current $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill needs to pay attention to the current debate about climate change.

That’s because right now the business of climate change is beginning to catch up to the emotion. And that makes it a good time to invest in the clean energy sector. This includes solar and wind stocks. But it also includes other related sectors such as electric vehicle charging and other renewable energy sources such as renewable natural gas (RNG).

That’s the topic of this special presentation which looks at 7 clean energy stocks that look like strong buys as the Biden administration looks to pass its sweeping infrastructure bill.

Investors need to be able to skate to where the puck is moving. For years, climate change initiatives have been bogged down by the reality that the technology was not ready to meet the moment. That is rapidly becoming a non-issue. And that makes this sector one that investors can’t afford to ignore.

View the "7 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy As Climate Change Initiatives Heat Up".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.