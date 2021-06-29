Enerpac, 2U rise; Herman Miller, Purple Innovation fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes:
Morgan Stanley, up $2.94 to $90.64.
The investment bank and financial services firm doubled its quarterly dividend and approved a $12 billion stock buyback plan.
L Brands Inc., up 24 cents to $71.21.
The company's Victoria’s Secret unit, which it is spinning off, is offering to sell $500 million in senior notes through a private placement.
Purple Innovation Inc., down $1.16 to $26.79.
The mattress company pulled its financial forecast for the year as it deals with mechanical and maintenance issues.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp., up $1.92 to $26.99.
The industrial products company's fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.
2U Inc., up $1.70 to $42.08.
The online education services provider is buying substantially all of edX's assets for $800 million.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., up 6 cents to $31.30.
The energy company said it started buying back senior notes.
Lennar Corp., up 81 cents to $99.22.
Homebuilders made gains following a report that showed home prices soared in April.
Herman Miller Inc., down $3.32 to $44.63.
The furniture maker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.
