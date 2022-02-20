S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
China accused of failing to buy more Maine lobster
USDA head: US farmers to help if Ukraine exports threatened
After $73M win, Sandy Hook families zero in on gun marketing
Dems, GOP set inflation, COVID mandates as election themes
State officials: Bird flu found at 4th Indiana turkey farm
Want to Read More, Add Your Book List to Calendar
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
China accused of failing to buy more Maine lobster
USDA head: US farmers to help if Ukraine exports threatened
After $73M win, Sandy Hook families zero in on gun marketing
Dems, GOP set inflation, COVID mandates as election themes
State officials: Bird flu found at 4th Indiana turkey farm
Want to Read More, Add Your Book List to Calendar
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
China accused of failing to buy more Maine lobster
USDA head: US farmers to help if Ukraine exports threatened
After $73M win, Sandy Hook families zero in on gun marketing
Dems, GOP set inflation, COVID mandates as election themes
State officials: Bird flu found at 4th Indiana turkey farm
Want to Read More, Add Your Book List to Calendar
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
China accused of failing to buy more Maine lobster
USDA head: US farmers to help if Ukraine exports threatened
After $73M win, Sandy Hook families zero in on gun marketing
Dems, GOP set inflation, COVID mandates as election themes
State officials: Bird flu found at 4th Indiana turkey farm
Want to Read More, Add Your Book List to Calendar

Ethiopia starts partial power generation from Blue Nile dam

Sunday, February 20, 2022 | The Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia has started generating electricity from the controversial mega-dam that is being built on the Blue Nile.

The milestone was reached on Sunday morning when one of the 13 turbines of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam started power generation in an event officiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

“From now on, there will be nothing that will stop Ethiopia,” Abiy said.

The dam will be Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam upon completion.

“We just started generating power, but that doesn’t mean the project is completed,” said Kifle Horo, the dam’s project manager. “It will take from two and half to three years to complete it.”

The dam, which will have a total power generating capacity of 6,500 megawatts, has been a source of tension between Ethiopia and the other riparian states, Sudan and Egypt.

Ethiopia has already conducted two fillings of the dam, but the speed at which it will be filled and the amount of water that will be released during drought seasons remains unsolved.

Egypt fears a quick filling of the dam will reduce its share of Nile waters and seeks a binding legal agreement in case of a dispute.

But Abiy said the dam would benefit Egypt and Sudan.

“We want to export our pollution-free electricity to Europe through Sudan and Egypt, so the way forward is cooperation among us. Ethiopia doesn’t want and intend to harm anyone else,” he said.

Ethiopia contends the $4.2 billion dam is essential for its development and will enable it to distribute power to its population of more than 110 million.

Several rounds of talks have been held in attempts to solve the stalemate.

The dam’s construction started in 2011 and the completion date was missed years ago due to embezzlement and design flaws.

Should you invest $1,000 in Blue Nile right now?

Before you consider Blue Nile, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blue Nile wasn't on the list.

While Blue Nile currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.