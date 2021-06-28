Etsy, Intellia rise; Carnival, Exelixis fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Boeing Co., down $8.42 to $239.96.

The airplane maker reportedly faces more delays with FAA certification of its 777X aircraft.

Exelixis Inc., down $5.40 to $18.02.

Investors were disappointed by results from a key study on a potential cancer treatment.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., up $44.60 to $133.43.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a developing treatment for a genetic disorder.

QAD Inc., up $14.15 to $87.05.

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is buying the manufacturing software maker for about $2 billion.

Ventas Inc., down 30 cents to $58.01.

The healthcare facility owner and manager is buying New Senior Investment Group for about $2.3 billion.

Etsy Inc., up $13.61 to $198.41.

The online crafts marketplace is buying Brazil-based online marketplace Elo7 for $217 million.

Carnival Corp., down $1.98 to $26.15.

The cruise line operator plans to raise up to $500 million through a stock sale.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., up $4.11 to $28.86.

The biotechnology company reported encouraging results from a study on a potential Parkinson’s disease treatment.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

