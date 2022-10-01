EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'

S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
As a Black Woman in Business for 2 Decades, Here's How I've Learned to Navigate Microaggressions and Racism in Networking
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You 
Global stocks mixed after Eurozone inflation rises
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
As a Black Woman in Business for 2 Decades, Here's How I've Learned to Navigate Microaggressions and Racism in Networking
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You 
Global stocks mixed after Eurozone inflation rises
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
As a Black Woman in Business for 2 Decades, Here's How I've Learned to Navigate Microaggressions and Racism in Networking
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You 
Global stocks mixed after Eurozone inflation rises
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
As a Black Woman in Business for 2 Decades, Here's How I've Learned to Navigate Microaggressions and Racism in Networking
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You 
Global stocks mixed after Eurozone inflation rises
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022

EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'

Sat., October 1, 2022 | The Associated Press

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, right, meets with Bulgarian president Rumen Radev, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The president of the European Union's executive arm traveled Saturday to Bulgaria for the opening of a natural gas link between the country and Greece, emphasizing the EU’s determination to stop relying on Russian energy imports by.

Speaking at a ceremony in Sofia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the pipeline as an important contribution to limiting opportunities for Russia to use its gas and oil reserves to blackmail or punish the EU.

“This pipeline changes the energy security situation for Europe. This project means freedom,“ von der Leyen told an audience that included heads of state and government from the region.

The European Commission committed nearly 250 million euros to finance the project, von der Leyen said.

The importance of the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria pipeline, which was completed in July, has significantly risen after Moscow decided to turn its natural gas deliveries into a political weapon.

In late April, Russia cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria after it refused Moscow’s demand to pay for the deliveries in rubles, Russia’s currency. Relations between the two former Soviet bloc allies have tanked in recent months, and last month Bulgaria ordered the expulsion of 70 Russian diplomats, triggering an angry response from Moscow.

“People in Bulgaria and across Europe are feeling the consequences of Russia’s war. But thanks to projects like this, Europe will have enough gas for the winter,” von der Leyen said. "Europe has everything it needs to break free from our dependency on Russia. It is a matter of political will.

The 182-kilometer (115-mile) conduit runs from the northeastern Greek city of Komotini, where it links to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, up to Stara Zagora in central Bulgaria. Plans call for an initial capacity of 3 billion cubic meters of gas a year, and the prospect of future expansion to 5 billion cubic meters.


The Bulgarian executive of the project, Teodora Georgieva, said the pipeline would help supply other countries in southeastern Europe.

“We have the opportunity to supply gas to the Western Balkans, to ensure supplies to Moldova and Ukraine,” Georgieva said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.