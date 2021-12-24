EU to assess Cyprus' opening up of power generation sector

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ move to open up its power generation market and boost the share of renewable sources in its energy mix will face its first big test next year, when the European Union’s executive arm assesses the project.

Cypriot lawmakers in October approved a law aimed to decouple the power grid operator from the state-run Electricity Authority of Cyprus and enable private power generation companies to supply homes and businesses.

The decoupling was among the reforms Cyprus pledged under its national Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) that European leaders approved in July.

The European Commission told the Associated Press in an email Friday that it will “formally assess the compliance of this reform with the (RRP) commitments” when the Cypriot government seeks EU funding next year.

Previously almost exclusively dependent on fossil fuels for power generation, Cyprus has made strides in boosting the contribution of renewables. This year’s target of a 13% share in overall electricity generation was exceeded by 4 percentage points, according to Energy Minister Natasa Pilides. Solar and wind energy are the two primary renewable sources.

Cyprus is also keen to introduce natural gas as a cleaner-burning alternative fuel as the country continues to search for possible deposits off its southern shores.

University of Cyprus Economics Professor Sofronis Clerides said another key reform that Cypriot authorities need to undertake is to streamline how the Electricity Authority runs itself. That, he said, would reduce the type of nepotism and clientelism that political parties rely on to bolster their power base by meting out jobs to supporters.

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.