Ex-Goldman Sachs banker's trial in 1MDB scheme hits snag

S&P 500   4,196.25 (-0.69%)
DOW   32,591.41 (-1.63%)
QQQ   332.11 (+0.82%)
AAPL   158.98 (-0.68%)
MSFT   286.50 (+2.22%)
FB   201.88 (+1.73%)
GOOGL   2,601.39 (+1.94%)
AMZN   2,969.34 (+2.51%)
TSLA   767.01 (+0.39%)
NVDA   227.25 (+1.51%)
BABA   105.21 (-4.11%)
NIO   20.47 (+0.05%)
AMD   112.10 (+2.13%)
CGC   6.95 (+0.58%)
MU   85.88 (-1.64%)
GE   89.61 (-3.28%)
T   22.80 (-3.02%)
F   16.71 (-1.42%)
DIS   146.16 (+0.20%)
AMC   16.28 (+3.50%)
PFE   45.59 (-2.73%)
PYPL   100.48 (-0.24%)
ACB   3.77 (+0.80%)
S&P 500   4,196.25 (-0.69%)
DOW   32,591.41 (-1.63%)
QQQ   332.11 (+0.82%)
AAPL   158.98 (-0.68%)
MSFT   286.50 (+2.22%)
FB   201.88 (+1.73%)
GOOGL   2,601.39 (+1.94%)
AMZN   2,969.34 (+2.51%)
TSLA   767.01 (+0.39%)
NVDA   227.25 (+1.51%)
BABA   105.21 (-4.11%)
NIO   20.47 (+0.05%)
AMD   112.10 (+2.13%)
CGC   6.95 (+0.58%)
MU   85.88 (-1.64%)
GE   89.61 (-3.28%)
T   22.80 (-3.02%)
F   16.71 (-1.42%)
DIS   146.16 (+0.20%)
AMC   16.28 (+3.50%)
PFE   45.59 (-2.73%)
PYPL   100.48 (-0.24%)
ACB   3.77 (+0.80%)
S&P 500   4,196.25 (-0.69%)
DOW   32,591.41 (-1.63%)
QQQ   332.11 (+0.82%)
AAPL   158.98 (-0.68%)
MSFT   286.50 (+2.22%)
FB   201.88 (+1.73%)
GOOGL   2,601.39 (+1.94%)
AMZN   2,969.34 (+2.51%)
TSLA   767.01 (+0.39%)
NVDA   227.25 (+1.51%)
BABA   105.21 (-4.11%)
NIO   20.47 (+0.05%)
AMD   112.10 (+2.13%)
CGC   6.95 (+0.58%)
MU   85.88 (-1.64%)
GE   89.61 (-3.28%)
T   22.80 (-3.02%)
F   16.71 (-1.42%)
DIS   146.16 (+0.20%)
AMC   16.28 (+3.50%)
PFE   45.59 (-2.73%)
PYPL   100.48 (-0.24%)
ACB   3.77 (+0.80%)
S&P 500   4,196.25 (-0.69%)
DOW   32,591.41 (-1.63%)
QQQ   332.11 (+0.82%)
AAPL   158.98 (-0.68%)
MSFT   286.50 (+2.22%)
FB   201.88 (+1.73%)
GOOGL   2,601.39 (+1.94%)
AMZN   2,969.34 (+2.51%)
TSLA   767.01 (+0.39%)
NVDA   227.25 (+1.51%)
BABA   105.21 (-4.11%)
NIO   20.47 (+0.05%)
AMD   112.10 (+2.13%)
CGC   6.95 (+0.58%)
MU   85.88 (-1.64%)
GE   89.61 (-3.28%)
T   22.80 (-3.02%)
F   16.71 (-1.42%)
DIS   146.16 (+0.20%)
AMC   16.28 (+3.50%)
PFE   45.59 (-2.73%)
PYPL   100.48 (-0.24%)
ACB   3.77 (+0.80%)

Ex-Goldman Sachs banker's trial in 1MDB scheme hits snag

Thursday, February 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The trial of a former Goldman Sachs banker accused in a massive international swindle has hit a snag with prosecutors' admission that emails and other documents were mistakenly withheld from defense.

The fraud case against Roger Ng went forward in federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday with the fourth day of testimony by the government’s star witness, Tim Leissner. But a judge has said that once the direct examination of Leissner is over, she will pause the trial for as long as it takes for the defense to review the newly disclosed evidence before it does its cross-examination.

In a filing on Wednesday, prosecutors blamed the failure to turn over 15,500 documents on a legal team in Washington assigned to identify material that the defense had a right to see before the trial started. They called it an “error” that was “inexcusable,” but argued the trial should move ahead.

A message was left Thursday with Ng’s lead attorney seeking comment.

Leissner, another former Goldman banker, has testified as part of a plea deal that he and Ng agreed to take tens of millions of dollars in kickbacks as compensation for their roles in a $4.5 billion scheme to loot a Malaysian state investment fund known as 1MDB.

The defense contends prosecutors are making Ng a scapegoat for “corporate-wide” failures at Goldman that enabled the colossal fraud orchestrated by superiors like Leissner.

Should you invest $1,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group right now?

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)3.1$333.77-2.2%2.40%5.62Buy$440.63
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.