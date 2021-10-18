Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in Europe to build 'metaverse'

S&P 500   4,471.48 (+0.00%)
DOW   35,212.30 (-0.23%)
QQQ   369.41 (+0.13%)
AAPL   144.52 (-0.22%)
MSFT   303.73 (-0.16%)
FB   331.56 (+2.09%)
GOOGL   2,837.68 (+0.37%)
TSLA   862.82 (+2.35%)
AMZN   3,407.92 (-0.03%)
NVDA   220.28 (+0.76%)
BABA   168.19 (+0.11%)
NIO   38.44 (+1.94%)
CGC   13.42 (+0.52%)
GE   104.38 (-0.03%)
AMD   114.06 (+1.73%)
MU   67.36 (-0.47%)
T   25.54 (-0.62%)
F   15.54 (-1.02%)
ACB   7.01 (-0.28%)
DIS   171.15 (-3.01%)
PFE   41.55 (+0.14%)
BA   215.43 (-0.74%)
AMC   42.05 (+3.22%)
S&P 500   4,471.48 (+0.00%)
DOW   35,212.30 (-0.23%)
QQQ   369.41 (+0.13%)
AAPL   144.52 (-0.22%)
MSFT   303.73 (-0.16%)
FB   331.56 (+2.09%)
GOOGL   2,837.68 (+0.37%)
TSLA   862.82 (+2.35%)
AMZN   3,407.92 (-0.03%)
NVDA   220.28 (+0.76%)
BABA   168.19 (+0.11%)
NIO   38.44 (+1.94%)
CGC   13.42 (+0.52%)
GE   104.38 (-0.03%)
AMD   114.06 (+1.73%)
MU   67.36 (-0.47%)
T   25.54 (-0.62%)
F   15.54 (-1.02%)
ACB   7.01 (-0.28%)
DIS   171.15 (-3.01%)
PFE   41.55 (+0.14%)
BA   215.43 (-0.74%)
AMC   42.05 (+3.22%)
S&P 500   4,471.48 (+0.00%)
DOW   35,212.30 (-0.23%)
QQQ   369.41 (+0.13%)
AAPL   144.52 (-0.22%)
MSFT   303.73 (-0.16%)
FB   331.56 (+2.09%)
GOOGL   2,837.68 (+0.37%)
TSLA   862.82 (+2.35%)
AMZN   3,407.92 (-0.03%)
NVDA   220.28 (+0.76%)
BABA   168.19 (+0.11%)
NIO   38.44 (+1.94%)
CGC   13.42 (+0.52%)
GE   104.38 (-0.03%)
AMD   114.06 (+1.73%)
MU   67.36 (-0.47%)
T   25.54 (-0.62%)
F   15.54 (-1.02%)
ACB   7.01 (-0.28%)
DIS   171.15 (-3.01%)
PFE   41.55 (+0.14%)
BA   215.43 (-0.74%)
AMC   42.05 (+3.22%)
S&P 500   4,471.48 (+0.00%)
DOW   35,212.30 (-0.23%)
QQQ   369.41 (+0.13%)
AAPL   144.52 (-0.22%)
MSFT   303.73 (-0.16%)
FB   331.56 (+2.09%)
GOOGL   2,837.68 (+0.37%)
TSLA   862.82 (+2.35%)
AMZN   3,407.92 (-0.03%)
NVDA   220.28 (+0.76%)
BABA   168.19 (+0.11%)
NIO   38.44 (+1.94%)
CGC   13.42 (+0.52%)
GE   104.38 (-0.03%)
AMD   114.06 (+1.73%)
MU   67.36 (-0.47%)
T   25.54 (-0.62%)
F   15.54 (-1.02%)
ACB   7.01 (-0.28%)
DIS   171.15 (-3.01%)
PFE   41.55 (+0.14%)
BA   215.43 (-0.74%)
AMC   42.05 (+3.22%)

Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in Europe to build 'metaverse'

Monday, October 18, 2021 | Kelvin Chan And Matt O'brien, Associated Press


In this March 29, 2018, file photo is the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. On Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 Ireland agreed to join an international agreement establishing a minimum corporate tax of 15% around the world, ditching the low-tax policy that has led companies like Google and Facebook to base their European operations in the country. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

LONDON (AP) — Facebook said it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform that promises to connect people virtually but could raise concerns about privacy and the social platform gaining more control over people's online lives.

The company said in a blog post Sunday that those high-skilled workers will help build “the metaverse,” a futuristic notion for connecting online that uses augmented and virtual reality.

Facebook executives have been touting the metaverse as the next big thing after the mobile internet, though their track record is spotty on predicting future trends. Expectations that CEO Mark Zuckerberg made four years ago of taking virtual vacations with faraway loved ones via a headset or using a smartphone camera to improve an apartment virtually have not materialized so far.

The company also is contending with antitrust crackdowns, the testimony of whistleblowing former employees and concerns about how it handles vaccine-related and political misinformation.

“As we begin the journey of bringing the metaverse to life, the need for highly specialized engineers is one of Facebook’s most pressing priorities," according to the blog post from Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs, and Javier Olivan, vice president of central products.

Facebook’s recruiters are targeting Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands and Ireland for the hiring drive.

The metaverse essentially is a massive virtual world that can be accessed in real time by millions of people using avatars, who can use it to hold virtual meetings or buy virtual land and clothing or other digital assets, often paying with cryptocurrencies.

The social network isn’t the only one working on the metaverse, and Facebook acknowledged that no single company will own and operate it. Other players include Fortnite maker Epic Games, which has raised $1 billion from investors to help with its long-term plans for building the metaverse.

But there are concerns Facebook and a handful of other Silicon Valley giants would end up monopolizing the metaverse and use it to collect and profit from personal data, mirroring the situation now with the internet.

Facebook last month announced a $50 million investment to fund global research and partnerships with civil rights groups, nonprofits, governments and universities to develop products responsibly for the metaverse. But the company added that it would probably take 10 to 15 years to “fully realize” many of those products.

In a separate blog post Sunday, the company defended its approach to combating hate speech, in response to a Wall Street Journal article that examined the company’s inability to detect and remove hateful and excessively violent posts.

A British parliamentary committee that's working on legislation to combat online harm is set to hear from two Facebook whistleblowers this week and next. Sophie Zhang, a data scientist who raised the alarm after finding evidence of online political manipulation in countries such as Honduras and Azerbaijan before she was fired, will appear before the committee Monday afternoon.

Next week, the committee will hear from Frances Haugen, who went public with internal Facebook research that she copied before leaving her job earlier this year. Haugen testified before a U.S. Senate panel this month about her accusations Facebook’s platforms harm children and incite political violence, and her British appearance will be the start of a tour to meet European lawmakers and regulators.

___

O'Brien reported from Providence, Rhode Island.


7 Stocks That Could Benefit From a Capital Gains Tax Hike

One thing every investor needs to learn is the effect of capital gains on their investments. Every time an investor sells a stock that has appreciated in value, that capital gain is subject to being taxed. Stocks that are held for less than a year pay a short-term capital gains tax rate. Stocks that are held for over a year pay a long-term capital gains tax rate.

In general, a capital gains tax hike is a bearish indicator for stocks. However, there are a couple of strategies that can help investors avoid some of the tax hit. One strategy is to keep your investments in an individual retirement account (IRA) or 401(k). However many higher-income earners want to have more access to the funds in their brokerage accounts.

A sound strategy for these investors involves buying dividend stocks. Dividend income is also taxed (unless it is reinvested), but typically when the capital gains tax rate is raised, the dividend income rate stays the same. This makes dividend stocks more attractive.

Investing in dividend stocks is never a bad idea, but at times when the capital gains tax rate is favorable, growth stocks provide a better reward for investor capital. But when long-term capital gains tax rates go up, those gains can get expensive.

In this special presentation, we’ll give you seven stocks that have a nice dividend yield and a strong story to go along with them.

View the "7 Stocks That Could Benefit From a Capital Gains Tax Hike".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.