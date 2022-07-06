×
S&P 500   3,827.44 (-0.10%)
DOW   30,899.79 (-0.22%)
QQQ   288.12 (+0.40%)
AAPL   142.76 (+0.85%)
MSFT   265.34 (+0.95%)
META   168.99 (+0.48%)
GOOGL   2,276.99 (+0.52%)
AMZN   114.18 (+0.60%)
TSLA   690.32 (-1.27%)
NVDA   151.38 (+1.16%)
NIO   20.61 (-7.08%)
BABA   117.29 (-2.36%)
AMD   75.22 (+0.03%)
MU   57.49 (+1.34%)
CGC   2.65 (-2.21%)
T   21.06 (-0.52%)
GE   61.58 (-0.73%)
F   11.06 (-1.25%)
DIS   95.87 (-1.35%)
AMC   12.46 (-2.50%)
PFE   52.07 (+0.83%)
PYPL   73.27 (-1.52%)
NFLX   183.72 (-1.16%)
Fed: Sharply higher rates may be needed to quell inflation

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 | Christopher Rugaber, AP Economics Writer

Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Thursday, June 23, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials were increasingly concerned at their meeting last month that consumers were starting to anticipate higher inflation, and they signaled that much higher interest rates could be needed to restrain it.

The policymakers also acknowledged, in minutes from their June 14-15 meeting released Wednesday, that their rate hikes could weaken the economy. But they suggested that such steps were necessary to slow price increases back to the Fed's 2% annual target.

The officials agreed that the central bank needed to raise its benchmark interest rate to “restrictive” levels that would slow the economy’s growth and “recognized that an even more restrictive stance could be appropriate” if inflation persisted.

After last month's meeting, the Fed raised its rate by three-quarters of a point to a range of 1.5% to 1.75% — the biggest single increase in nearly three decades — and signaled that further large hikes would likely be needed.


7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.



7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

