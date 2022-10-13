Federal prosecutors take over German rail sabotage probe

S&P 500   3,643.09 (+1.85%)
DOW   29,883.30 (+2.30%)
QQQ   265.00 (+0.89%)
AAPL   140.25 (+1.38%)
MSFT   232.43 (+2.96%)
META   128.80 (+1.02%)
GOOGL   97.95 (+0.40%)
AMZN   110.64 (-2.00%)
TSLA   217.63 (+0.18%)
NVDA   117.21 (+1.92%)
NIO   12.42 (-3.57%)
BABA   74.30 (-1.89%)
AMD   57.69 (-0.28%)
T   14.89 (+1.78%)
MU   54.04 (+2.45%)
CGC   2.45 (-1.21%)
F   11.65 (+0.95%)
GE   67.43 (+4.16%)
DIS   94.23 (+0.88%)
AMC   5.92 (+1.20%)
PYPL   82.89 (-1.10%)
PFE   42.87 (+2.00%)
NFLX   221.19 (+0.14%)
S&P 500   3,643.09 (+1.85%)
DOW   29,883.30 (+2.30%)
QQQ   265.00 (+0.89%)
AAPL   140.25 (+1.38%)
MSFT   232.43 (+2.96%)
META   128.80 (+1.02%)
GOOGL   97.95 (+0.40%)
AMZN   110.64 (-2.00%)
TSLA   217.63 (+0.18%)
NVDA   117.21 (+1.92%)
NIO   12.42 (-3.57%)
BABA   74.30 (-1.89%)
AMD   57.69 (-0.28%)
T   14.89 (+1.78%)
MU   54.04 (+2.45%)
CGC   2.45 (-1.21%)
F   11.65 (+0.95%)
GE   67.43 (+4.16%)
DIS   94.23 (+0.88%)
AMC   5.92 (+1.20%)
PYPL   82.89 (-1.10%)
PFE   42.87 (+2.00%)
NFLX   221.19 (+0.14%)
S&P 500   3,643.09 (+1.85%)
DOW   29,883.30 (+2.30%)
QQQ   265.00 (+0.89%)
AAPL   140.25 (+1.38%)
MSFT   232.43 (+2.96%)
META   128.80 (+1.02%)
GOOGL   97.95 (+0.40%)
AMZN   110.64 (-2.00%)
TSLA   217.63 (+0.18%)
NVDA   117.21 (+1.92%)
NIO   12.42 (-3.57%)
BABA   74.30 (-1.89%)
AMD   57.69 (-0.28%)
T   14.89 (+1.78%)
MU   54.04 (+2.45%)
CGC   2.45 (-1.21%)
F   11.65 (+0.95%)
GE   67.43 (+4.16%)
DIS   94.23 (+0.88%)
AMC   5.92 (+1.20%)
PYPL   82.89 (-1.10%)
PFE   42.87 (+2.00%)
NFLX   221.19 (+0.14%)
S&P 500   3,643.09 (+1.85%)
DOW   29,883.30 (+2.30%)
QQQ   265.00 (+0.89%)
AAPL   140.25 (+1.38%)
MSFT   232.43 (+2.96%)
META   128.80 (+1.02%)
GOOGL   97.95 (+0.40%)
AMZN   110.64 (-2.00%)
TSLA   217.63 (+0.18%)
NVDA   117.21 (+1.92%)
NIO   12.42 (-3.57%)
BABA   74.30 (-1.89%)
AMD   57.69 (-0.28%)
T   14.89 (+1.78%)
MU   54.04 (+2.45%)
CGC   2.45 (-1.21%)
F   11.65 (+0.95%)
GE   67.43 (+4.16%)
DIS   94.23 (+0.88%)
AMC   5.92 (+1.20%)
PYPL   82.89 (-1.10%)
PFE   42.87 (+2.00%)
NFLX   221.19 (+0.14%)

Federal prosecutors take over German rail sabotage probe

Thu., October 13, 2022 | The Associated Press

"Stay train" is written on display boards at Hamburg Central Station after long-distance traffic in northern Germany came to a standstill in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, Oct.8, 2022. According to Deutsche Bahn, a technical malfunction is currently causing a complete standstill in long-distance traffic in northern Germany. All ICE as well as IC and EC trains in northern Germany are affected, Deutsche Bahn announced on Saturday morning. (Bodo Marks/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German federal prosecutors say they are taking charge of the investigation into the suspected sabotage of a railway communication system that brought trains to a standstill Saturday across northwestern Germany.

The federal prosecutors office said Thursday it is taking over the probe from state investigators due to the gravity of the case.

Officials said Monday that cables were severed deliberately in a Berlin suburb and 440 kilometers (275 miles) away in the western Germany town of Herne.

Trains in the northwestern states of Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony and Bremen were halted for nearly three hours on Saturday morning. Railway operator Deutsche Bahn said that was necessary because a digital train radio system failed.

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.