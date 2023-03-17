FedEx, Hallador rise; Groupon, Blend Labs fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

FedEx Corp., up $16.26 to $220.31.

The package delivery company handily beat Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. down 15 cents to $4.97.

The fuel cell technology company's fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Ford Motor Co., down 52 cents to $11.30.

The auto company is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S.

Hallador Energy Co., up 43 cents to $7.92.

The coal, oil and gas producer reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Blend Labs Inc., down 52 cents to 95 cents.

The cloud-based platform for financial companies reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

Groupon Inc., down 81 cents to $4.09.

The online daily deal service's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

GoHealth, Inc., down $4.28 to $13.22.

The digital health company reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

Montauk Renewables Inc., down $1.36 to $8.15.

The renewable energy company reported weak fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Before you consider Groupon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Groupon wasn't on the list.

While Groupon currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here