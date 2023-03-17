QQQ   305.36 (-0.47%)
AAPL   155.00 (-0.55%)
MSFT   279.43 (+1.17%)
META   195.61 (-4.55%)
GOOGL   101.62 (+1.30%)
AMZN   98.95 (-1.09%)
TSLA   180.13 (-2.17%)
NVDA   257.25 (+0.72%)
NIO   8.26 (-2.82%)
BABA   81.67 (-0.67%)
AMD   97.84 (+1.28%)
T   18.13 (-1.41%)
F   11.30 (-4.40%)
MU   56.66 (+0.16%)
CGC   2.00 (-1.96%)
GE   90.29 (-1.83%)
DIS   93.20 (-1.16%)
AMC   4.18 (-4.78%)
PFE   40.10 (-0.67%)
PYPL   72.99 (-1.83%)
NFLX   303.50 (-2.12%)
FedEx, Hallador rise; Groupon, Blend Labs fall

Fri., March 17, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

FedEx Corp., up $16.26 to $220.31.

The package delivery company handily beat Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. down 15 cents to $4.97.

The fuel cell technology company's fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Ford Motor Co., down 52 cents to $11.30.

The auto company is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S.

Hallador Energy Co., up 43 cents to $7.92.

The coal, oil and gas producer reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Blend Labs Inc., down 52 cents to 95 cents.

The cloud-based platform for financial companies reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

Groupon Inc., down 81 cents to $4.09.

The online daily deal service's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

GoHealth, Inc., down $4.28 to $13.22.

The digital health company reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

Montauk Renewables Inc., down $1.36 to $8.15.

The renewable energy company reported weak fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

