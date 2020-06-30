FedEx reports a loss, but revenue tops Street expectations

This April 1, 2020 file photo shows a FedEx logo at a facility in Romulus, Mich. FedEx Corp. flipped to a $334 million loss in its fiscal fourth quarter, but its revenue and adjusted profit beat Wall Street expectations as the virus pandemic continues to fuel a boom in online shopping. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
FedEx Corp. flipped to a $334 million loss in its fiscal fourth quarter, but its revenue and adjusted profit beat Wall Street expectations as the virus pandemic continues to fuel a boom in online shopping.
FedEx's stock rose more than 9% in after-market trading following the results report.
With many U.S. residents staying close to home, online shopping has picked up, and that helped drive a 20% increase in revenue for FedEx's ground-delivery business.
But deliveries to customers' homes are more costly and not as lucrative as deliveries between businesses, which have fallen sharply as businesses shut down — temporarily or permanently — since the onset of the pandemic.
Revenue in FedEx's core express-delivery unit fell 10% and operating income tumbled 56%. There were some bright spots, however. The Express unit saw an uptick in flights across the Pacific.
Matt Arnold, an analyst for Edward Jones, said the results were “better than feared," with expectations centered around weakness in business-to-business deliveries. Revenue in the ground unit was much stronger than most analysts expected, he said.
“The surge in e-commerce volume was a pleasant surprise, even though it's a difficult business to make money in,” Arnold said. “Those (residential deliveries) are not very profitable deliveries to make.”
FedEx did not offer a prediction about earnings in its fiscal year that started June 1. The company based in Memphis, Tennessee, said the uncertain speed of economic recovery from the pandemic makes that kind of forecast impossible.
The fourth-quarter loss equaled $1.28 per share. However, FedEx said that adjusting the results to exclude write-downs because of temporary closures of FedEx Office stores and an accounting loss for the changing value of retirement-plan investments, the company said it would have earned $2.53 per share.
That beat the average forecast of $1.42 per share among nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue dipped 3% to $17.36 billion, but that too beat the analysts’ average prediction of $16.12 billion.
FedEx said it spent about $125 million on protective gear and extra cleaning services because of the virus outbreak. The company got a break on fuel costs, however, due to lower energy prices.
For the fiscal year, FedEx reported profit of $1.29 billion on revenue of $69.22 billion. The company plans to cut capital spending by $1 billion, to $4.9 billion, in the new fiscal year.
Companies Mentioned in This Article
10 Video Game Stocks That Will Cause Investors to Jump Off Their Couch
Video games are big business. In 2019, sales of video games were nearly $150 billion worldwide according to the research firm Newzoo. That marked a 7.2% growth from the previous year. And, at the time of the report Newzoo estimated that global video game sales would rise to nearly $160 billion in 2020.
But in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, things may be changing. The video game industry is undergoing profound changes. Consumers truly have an a la carte model for gaming. Do they want to use a traditional console? They can. How about their laptop? Check. And they can also use their mobile device.
But it’s not just the hardware they use. Multiplayer games are now the rage as is the ability to play online versus other competitors. And then there’s the whole movement towards esports which is helping to inspire a service like Twitch that allows people to watch other people play video games.
As investors, the growth of digital downloads and cloud-based streaming is playing a significant role in the way video game stocks are perceived. And it’s a big reason why many video game stocks are among the best investments at the moment.
In this special presentation, we’ll look at pure-play video game stocks as well as technology companies that are leveraging their strengths to get a share of this growing pie.
View the "10 Video Game Stocks That Will Cause Investors to Jump Off Their Couch".