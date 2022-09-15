50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Just $199 for a limited time (normally $399).
Claim Your Discount
×
QQQ   291.10 (-1.67%)
AAPL   152.37 (-1.89%)
MSFT   245.38 (-2.71%)
META   149.55 (-1.27%)
GOOGL   102.91 (-1.99%)
AMZN   126.28 (-1.77%)
TSLA   303.75 (+0.38%)
NVDA   129.29 (-1.52%)
NIO   21.51 (-1.96%)
BABA   88.83 (-0.10%)
AMD   76.66 (-1.02%)
T   16.76 (-0.06%)
MU   52.69 (-0.79%)
CGC   3.44 (-1.15%)
F   14.89 (+1.57%)
GE   68.91 (-1.60%)
DIS   110.77 (-1.54%)
AMC   9.88 (-0.30%)
PYPL   96.40 (-1.29%)
PFE   45.94 (-0.46%)
NFLX   235.38 (+5.02%)
QQQ   291.10 (-1.67%)
AAPL   152.37 (-1.89%)
MSFT   245.38 (-2.71%)
META   149.55 (-1.27%)
GOOGL   102.91 (-1.99%)
AMZN   126.28 (-1.77%)
TSLA   303.75 (+0.38%)
NVDA   129.29 (-1.52%)
NIO   21.51 (-1.96%)
BABA   88.83 (-0.10%)
AMD   76.66 (-1.02%)
T   16.76 (-0.06%)
MU   52.69 (-0.79%)
CGC   3.44 (-1.15%)
F   14.89 (+1.57%)
GE   68.91 (-1.60%)
DIS   110.77 (-1.54%)
AMC   9.88 (-0.30%)
PYPL   96.40 (-1.29%)
PFE   45.94 (-0.46%)
NFLX   235.38 (+5.02%)
QQQ   291.10 (-1.67%)
AAPL   152.37 (-1.89%)
MSFT   245.38 (-2.71%)
META   149.55 (-1.27%)
GOOGL   102.91 (-1.99%)
AMZN   126.28 (-1.77%)
TSLA   303.75 (+0.38%)
NVDA   129.29 (-1.52%)
NIO   21.51 (-1.96%)
BABA   88.83 (-0.10%)
AMD   76.66 (-1.02%)
T   16.76 (-0.06%)
MU   52.69 (-0.79%)
CGC   3.44 (-1.15%)
F   14.89 (+1.57%)
GE   68.91 (-1.60%)
DIS   110.77 (-1.54%)
AMC   9.88 (-0.30%)
PYPL   96.40 (-1.29%)
PFE   45.94 (-0.46%)
NFLX   235.38 (+5.02%)
QQQ   291.10 (-1.67%)
AAPL   152.37 (-1.89%)
MSFT   245.38 (-2.71%)
META   149.55 (-1.27%)
GOOGL   102.91 (-1.99%)
AMZN   126.28 (-1.77%)
TSLA   303.75 (+0.38%)
NVDA   129.29 (-1.52%)
NIO   21.51 (-1.96%)
BABA   88.83 (-0.10%)
AMD   76.66 (-1.02%)
T   16.76 (-0.06%)
MU   52.69 (-0.79%)
CGC   3.44 (-1.15%)
F   14.89 (+1.57%)
GE   68.91 (-1.60%)
DIS   110.77 (-1.54%)
AMC   9.88 (-0.30%)
PYPL   96.40 (-1.29%)
PFE   45.94 (-0.46%)
NFLX   235.38 (+5.02%)

FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps

Thu., September 15, 2022 | Alex Veiga, AP Business Writer

The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill. FedEx said Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, that it is shuttering storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires in a belt-tightening drive brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

FedEx said Thursday it is shuttering storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires in a belt-tightening drive brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business.

The company based in Memphis, Tennessee, warned it will likely miss Wall Street’s profit target for its fiscal first quarter that ended Aug. 31. And it said it expects business conditions to further weaken in the current quarter amid weaker global volume.

Its stock fell more than 16% in after-hours trading following the announcement.

“Global volumes declined as macroeconomic trends significantly worsened later in the quarter, both internationally and in the U.S.,” FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam said in a statement. “We are swiftly addressing these headwinds, but given the speed at which conditions shifted, first-quarter results are below our expectations.”

The company’s FedEx Express business was particularly hurt by challenges in Europe and weaker economic trends in Asia, which led to a roughly $500 million revenue shortfall for the segment. FedEx Ground revenue, meanwhile, came in about $300 million below the company’s forecasts.

High operating expenses were also a drag on the company’s results, FedEx said.

In response, it said it will cut costs by closing over 90 FedEx Office locations and five corporate offices, deferring new hires and operating fewer flights.

The company scrapped its forecast for its earnings in its current fiscal year that it had issued less than three months ago.

For the three months ended Aug. 31, FedEx now projects adjusted earnings per share of $3.44 and $23.2 billion in revenue. That's below analysts' consensus forecast of $5.14 adjusted earnings per share and $23.6 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Subramaniam noted that he remains confident FedEx will achieve its fiscal year 2025 financial targets.


For the current quarter, which ends in November, FedEx expects revenue to range between $23.5 billion and $24 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of at least $2.75. Wall Street analysts had expected adjusted earnings per share of $5.48 and $24.86 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

The company still plans to buy back $1.5 billion of its common stock in fiscal 2023. It expects to buy back $1 billion of its common stock during the second quarter.

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.