Ferrari 1Q profits rebound, postpones 2022 targets

MILAN (AP) — Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari announced Tuesday that it won’t hit 2022 financial targets due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, despite a strong rebound in the first quarter of 2021.

The carmaker based in the northern Italian city of Maranello said net profit for the first three months of the year rose by 24% to 206 million euros, compared with 166 million euros in the same period of 2020. Deliveries were slightly up at 2,771, while revenues rose 8% to just over 1 billion euros.

Chairman and acting CEO John Elkann called it a strong start and “testimony to the resilience of our business model.”

At the same time, the company postponed by one-year financial targets set out in a 2018-2022 business plan, including revenues close to 5 billion euros and adjusted earnings before interest and tax over 1.2 billion euros.

Ferrari set 2021 guidance at revenues around 4.3 billion euros and adjusted earnings before interest and tax at 970 million euros to 1.02 billion euros.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

By the time you read this Vladimir Tenev, the CEO of the trading app Robinhood, will be testifying in front of Congress. The company’s role in the GameStop (NYSE:GME) short squeeze will be called into question.However, the real issue at stake is the right of traders to buy and sell the equities of their choice. In the case of Robinhood, some traders are buying a lot of penny stocks. While definitions vary, penny stocks are generally considered stocks that are trading for less than $10 per share. These stocks are largely ignored by the investment community.One reason is that many of these stocks are cheap for a reason. For example, the company may have a business model that is out of date. In other cases, they operate in a very small, niche market that doesn’t drive a lot of revenue.And most of these stocks are ignored by the investment community. They simply aren’t considered significant enough to spend time debating.But some penny stocks do have the attention of Wall Street. And they’re being largely ignored by the day trading community. The focus of this special presentation is to direct you to penny stocks that have a story that the “smart money” thinks will eventually be trading at much higher prices.And that’s why you should be looking at them now.