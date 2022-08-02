Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas

MILAN (AP) — Luxury Italian automaker Ferrari raised its 2022 forecast Tuesday after reporting a 22% increase in second-quarter earnings as sales in the Americas surged.

The maker of high-performance luxury sports cars reported net profits of 251 million euros ($257 million) in April through June, up from 206 million euros in the same period of 2021. Revenue was up by a quarter, to 1.29 billion euros.

Ferrari, based in the northern Italian city of Maranello, raised its net revenue forecast to 4.9 billion euros, from 4.8 billion euros, and set 1.7 billion as the lower end of the range, instead of the upper, for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Shipments in the period rose by 29%, to 3,455 vehicles, compared with the second quarter of 2021. That was driven by the Americas, where sales more than doubled, to 1,053 cars from 649.

Traditional internal combustion engines dominated deliveries, at about 83%, while three hybrid engine models accounted for just 17% of sales.

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.