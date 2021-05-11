Ferro, 3D Systems rise; Yum, Novavax fall

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Yum Brands Inc., down $2.77 to $119.15.

The operator of Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC restaurants announced a $2 billion stock buyback program.

NortonLifeLock Inc., up $2.27 to $23.35.

The security software maker's gave investors an encouraging financial forecast after reporting strong fiscal fourth-quarter results.

Callaway Golf Co. up $3.96 to $33.89.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories blew away analysts' first-quarter profit forecasts.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up 17 cents to $18.12.

The spaceflight company eked out a gain despite saying the timing of its next flight test is currently being evaluated.

Ferro Corp., up $4.20 to $21.78.

Prince International is buying the specialty chemicals maker for $2.1 billion.

3D Systems Corp., up $6.26 to $24.03.

The maker of 3D printers beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Domtar Corp., up $8 to $55.38.

The paper and packaging maker is being bought by Paper Excellence.

Novavax Inc., down $22.32 to $138.18.

The vaccine maker has a delayed timeline for seeking clearance for its potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Ferro (FOE) 1.1 $21.78 +23.9% N/A -362.94 Buy $16.00 Callaway Golf (ELY) 1.4 $33.89 +13.2% N/A -27.11 Buy $29.64 3D Systems (DDD) 1.3 $24.03 +35.2% N/A -20.90 Hold $26.50 Domtar (UFS) 1.3 $55.38 +16.9% N/A -30.26 Hold $39.05 Novavax (NVAX) 1.6 $138.18 -13.9% N/A -26.47 Buy $229.64 Yum! Brands (YUM) 2.3 $119.15 -2.3% 1.68% 35.78 Hold $118.50

The recent trading activity surrounding low-priced stocks like GameStop (NYSE:GME) is a reminder to investors of the high-risk nature involved with these stocks. Often when a stock trades for under $10 (also termed a penny stock), it is trading that low for a reason. The company may not be profitable, or in the case of GameStop, it finds itself with a business model that no longer fits with consumer trends.But that’s not always the case. It is possible to find low-priced stocks, even penny stocks, that offer great value. This is particularly true if the stock offers investors a dividend. Dividend-earning stocks are a diversification source for a consumer’s portfolio, particularly if the dividend gets reinvested. It’s literally like paying yourself for owning the stock.And the stocks in this presentation look ready also to deliver some additional stock price growth that can increase your total return.