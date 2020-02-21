S&P 500   3,337.75 (-1.05%)
DOW   28,992.41 (-0.78%)
QQQ   230.27 (-1.92%)
AAPL   313.05 (-2.26%)
FB   210.18 (-2.05%)
MSFT   178.59 (-3.16%)
GOOGL   1,483.46 (-2.21%)
AMZN   2,095.97 (-2.65%)
CGC   21.88 (-1.93%)
NVDA   294.07 (-4.74%)
BABA   212.59 (-2.50%)
MU   56.99 (-3.41%)
GE   12.25 (-2.23%)
TSLA   901.00 (+0.18%)
AMD   53.28 (-6.97%)
T   38.55 (-0.16%)
ACB   1.67 (-0.60%)
F   7.89 (-1.74%)
NFLX   380.07 (-1.54%)
PRI   132.33 (-2.98%)
BAC   34.36 (-1.41%)
DIS   138.97 (-1.00%)
GILD   69.70 (+4.03%)
First Solar, TrueCar fall; Deere, Dropbox rise

Posted on Friday, February 21st, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Deere & Co., up $11.60 to $177.43.

The farming machinery maker handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and sales forecasts.

First Solar Inc., down $8.73 to $50.59.

The largest U.S. solar panel maker's fourth-quarter profit and sales fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Zscaler Inc., down $10.67 to $54.51.

The cybersecurity company gave investors a weak profit forecast for its fiscal third quarter.

Universal Display Corp., down $4.40 to $174.37.

The organic light-emitting diode technology company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the year.

Dropbox Inc., up $3.73 to $22.45.

The online file-sharing company's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Texas Roadhouse Inc., up $5.17 to $71.52.

The restaurant chain raised its dividend after beating Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., up $1.94 to $17.99.

The natural food retailer reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter earnings and gave a solid profit forecast.

TrueCar Inc., down 43 cents to $3.48.

The provider of localized information on new car costs is facing the loss of a contract with USAA Federal Savings Bank before the year ends.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Dropbox (DBX)$22.45+20.0%N/A-172.69Buy$27.78
Deere & Company (DE)$177.43+7.0%1.71%17.50Hold$172.28
Zscaler (ZS)$54.51-16.4%N/A-181.70Hold$62.11
Universal Display (OLED)$174.37-2.5%0.23%63.18Hold$194.65
First Solar (FSLR)$50.59-14.7%N/A-1,264.75Buy$70.00
Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)$71.52+7.8%1.68%31.51Hold$61.76
Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)$17.99+12.1%N/A16.66Hold$19.79

