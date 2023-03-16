Five Below, G-III fall, Adobe, Signet rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Adobe Inc., up $19.68 to $353.29.

The software maker's fiscal first-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Five Below Inc., down $2.84 to $195.33.

The discount retailer gave investors a disappointing profit and revenue forecast for the year.

First Republic Bank, up $3.11 to $34.27.

Eleven of the biggest banks in the country announced a $30 billion rescue package for the struggling bank.

PagerDuty Inc., up $4.11 to $31.95

The software developer's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $7.64 to $75.52.

The jewelry company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $1.34 to $ 119.95

The seller of cookware and home furnishings raised its dividend and announced a $1 billion stock buyback plan.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd., down 20 cents to $15.97.

The clothing and accessories maker reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

Designer Brands Inc., up $1.04 to $9.32.

The owner of shoe and accessories store DSW reported a strong fourth-quarter profit.

