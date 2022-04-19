Florida Gov DeSantis pushes to end Disney self-government

S&P 500   4,448.99 (+1.30%)
DOW   34,825.63 (+1.20%)
QQQ   345.04 (+1.87%)
AAPL   166.42 (+0.82%)
MSFT   283.40 (+1.03%)
FB   217.14 (+3.02%)
GOOGL   2,585.00 (+1.23%)
AMZN   3,139.69 (+2.75%)
TSLA   1,026.01 (+2.16%)
NVDA   220.90 (+1.41%)
BABA   93.46 (-1.32%)
NIO   19.75 (+3.03%)
AMD   95.54 (+1.76%)
CGC   6.04 (+0.83%)
MU   72.67 (+2.14%)
T   19.58 (+0.62%)
GE   91.94 (+1.70%)
F   16.11 (+2.81%)
DIS   132.66 (+3.83%)
AMC   18.07 (+3.38%)
PFE   50.46 (-2.66%)
PYPL   104.13 (+3.53%)
BA   187.17 (+4.07%)
S&P 500   4,448.99 (+1.30%)
DOW   34,825.63 (+1.20%)
QQQ   345.04 (+1.87%)
AAPL   166.42 (+0.82%)
MSFT   283.40 (+1.03%)
FB   217.14 (+3.02%)
GOOGL   2,585.00 (+1.23%)
AMZN   3,139.69 (+2.75%)
TSLA   1,026.01 (+2.16%)
NVDA   220.90 (+1.41%)
BABA   93.46 (-1.32%)
NIO   19.75 (+3.03%)
AMD   95.54 (+1.76%)
CGC   6.04 (+0.83%)
MU   72.67 (+2.14%)
T   19.58 (+0.62%)
GE   91.94 (+1.70%)
F   16.11 (+2.81%)
DIS   132.66 (+3.83%)
AMC   18.07 (+3.38%)
PFE   50.46 (-2.66%)
PYPL   104.13 (+3.53%)
BA   187.17 (+4.07%)
S&P 500   4,448.99 (+1.30%)
DOW   34,825.63 (+1.20%)
QQQ   345.04 (+1.87%)
AAPL   166.42 (+0.82%)
MSFT   283.40 (+1.03%)
FB   217.14 (+3.02%)
GOOGL   2,585.00 (+1.23%)
AMZN   3,139.69 (+2.75%)
TSLA   1,026.01 (+2.16%)
NVDA   220.90 (+1.41%)
BABA   93.46 (-1.32%)
NIO   19.75 (+3.03%)
AMD   95.54 (+1.76%)
CGC   6.04 (+0.83%)
MU   72.67 (+2.14%)
T   19.58 (+0.62%)
GE   91.94 (+1.70%)
F   16.11 (+2.81%)
DIS   132.66 (+3.83%)
AMC   18.07 (+3.38%)
PFE   50.46 (-2.66%)
PYPL   104.13 (+3.53%)
BA   187.17 (+4.07%)
S&P 500   4,448.99 (+1.30%)
DOW   34,825.63 (+1.20%)
QQQ   345.04 (+1.87%)
AAPL   166.42 (+0.82%)
MSFT   283.40 (+1.03%)
FB   217.14 (+3.02%)
GOOGL   2,585.00 (+1.23%)
AMZN   3,139.69 (+2.75%)
TSLA   1,026.01 (+2.16%)
NVDA   220.90 (+1.41%)
BABA   93.46 (-1.32%)
NIO   19.75 (+3.03%)
AMD   95.54 (+1.76%)
CGC   6.04 (+0.83%)
MU   72.67 (+2.14%)
T   19.58 (+0.62%)
GE   91.94 (+1.70%)
F   16.11 (+2.81%)
DIS   132.66 (+3.83%)
AMC   18.07 (+3.38%)
PFE   50.46 (-2.66%)
PYPL   104.13 (+3.53%)
BA   187.17 (+4.07%)

Florida Gov DeSantis pushes to end Disney self-government

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 | Anthony Izaguirre, Associated Press

Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of a legislative session, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida Gov. DeSantis on Tuesday, April 19, asked the Legislature to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state, the latest salvo in a feud between the Republican and the media giant. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday asked the Legislature to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state, the latest salvo in a feud between the Republican and the media giant.

DeSantis, an ascendant GOP governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate, has battled with Disney over the company's opposition to a new law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

On Tuesday, DeSantis raised the stakes.

As lawmakers returned to the Capitol for a special legislative session on congressional redistricting, the governor announced he issued a proclamation that allows the Republican-controlled statehouse to take up bills eliminating Disney's self-governing district.

“I am announcing today that we are expanding the call of what they are going to be considering this week. And so, yes they will be considering the congressional map, but they also will be considering termination of all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968, and that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District," DeSantis said at a news conference, referencing the company's governing district without mentioning Disney by name.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District is a private government controlled by Disney World and set up by the state Legislature in 1967 that allows it to provide government services such as zoning, fire protection, utilities and infrastructure.

The move comes after Disney announced it would suspend political donations in the state over the new Parental Rights in Education law, which opponents dubbed “Don't Say Gay," over criticism that barring lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades would marginalize LGTBQ people. Disney is one of Florida's biggest private employers.

Disney representatives did not immediately return an emailed request for comment.


7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.

But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.

That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.

However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.

View the "7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.