Foot Locker, Deere rise; Flowers Foods, V.F. Corp. fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $19.86 to $362.45.

The security software maker raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting solid fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Deckers Outdoor Corp., up $24.54 to $335.76.

The maker of Ugg footwear beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Home Depot Inc., down 13 cents to $315.77.

The home-improvement retailer announced a $20 billion stock buyback program.

Deere & Co., up $4.53 to $359.75.

The agricultural equipment maker reported strong fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue.

V.F. Corp., down $7.58 to $77.24.

The maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter profit.

Foot Locker Inc., up $1.17 to $60.87

The shoe store's first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Flowers Foods Inc., down 55 cents to $24.15.

The maker of Wonder Bread and baked goods reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.

Nvidia Corp., up $15.17 to $599.67.

The chipmaker announced a 4-for-1 stock split.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Palo Alto Networks (PANW) 1.9 $362.25 +5.7% N/A -116.85 Buy $397.94 The Home Depot (HD) 2.2 $315.77 0.0% 2.09% 27.32 Buy $324.83 Deere & Company (DE) 2.2 $360.21 +1.4% 1.00% 41.40 Buy $347.50 Deckers Outdoor (DECK) 2.0 $336.53 +8.1% N/A 30.57 Buy $349.64 Flowers Foods (FLO) 1.3 $24.11 -2.4% 3.32% 52.41 Hold $23.50 Foot Locker (FL) 2.4 $60.87 +2.0% 1.31% 18.12 Buy $51.86

Once again it appears that the death of brick and mortar retail appears to be exaggerated. First-quarter earnings are showing that many retailers that rely on in-person traffic for a considerable chunk of their business are seeing a rebound in sales. And many are planning to open stores in 2021.This isn’t to say that e-commerce is going away. In fact, a common feature for many of these stocks is that they either developed or enhanced their digital footprint during the pandemic.This special presentation focuses on retailers that are planning to add to their brick-and-mortar footprint in 2021. And some are planning to do so by a substantial margin. Once again, this doesn’t signal a transformative shift in the overall trend, but it does mean that for the foreseeable future, brick and mortar will have some relevance.