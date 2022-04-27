Ford loses $3.1 billion, hit by investment and chip shortage

S&P 500   4,183.96 (+0.21%)
DOW   33,301.93 (+0.19%)
QQQ   316.76 (-3.89%)
AAPL   156.57 (-3.87%)
MSFT   283.22 (+0.89%)
FB   174.95 (-6.44%)
GOOGL   2,285.89 (-7.13%)
AMZN   2,763.34 (-5.41%)
TSLA   881.51 (-11.67%)
NVDA   184.15 (-7.47%)
BABA   88.32 (+2.89%)
NIO   16.76 (-3.18%)
AMD   84.91 (-6.37%)
CGC   5.23 (-6.10%)
MU   66.47 (-5.21%)
T   19.07 (-2.26%)
GE   78.21 (-12.98%)
F   14.85 (-2.24%)
DIS   115.21 (-3.95%)
AMC   15.85 (-6.54%)
PFE   49.74 (+1.61%)
PYPL   82.61 (-5.89%)
NFLX   188.54 (-10.18%)
S&P 500   4,183.96 (+0.21%)
DOW   33,301.93 (+0.19%)
QQQ   316.76 (-3.89%)
AAPL   156.57 (-3.87%)
MSFT   283.22 (+0.89%)
FB   174.95 (-6.44%)
GOOGL   2,285.89 (-7.13%)
AMZN   2,763.34 (-5.41%)
TSLA   881.51 (-11.67%)
NVDA   184.15 (-7.47%)
BABA   88.32 (+2.89%)
NIO   16.76 (-3.18%)
AMD   84.91 (-6.37%)
CGC   5.23 (-6.10%)
MU   66.47 (-5.21%)
T   19.07 (-2.26%)
GE   78.21 (-12.98%)
F   14.85 (-2.24%)
DIS   115.21 (-3.95%)
AMC   15.85 (-6.54%)
PFE   49.74 (+1.61%)
PYPL   82.61 (-5.89%)
NFLX   188.54 (-10.18%)
S&P 500   4,183.96 (+0.21%)
DOW   33,301.93 (+0.19%)
QQQ   316.76 (-3.89%)
AAPL   156.57 (-3.87%)
MSFT   283.22 (+0.89%)
FB   174.95 (-6.44%)
GOOGL   2,285.89 (-7.13%)
AMZN   2,763.34 (-5.41%)
TSLA   881.51 (-11.67%)
NVDA   184.15 (-7.47%)
BABA   88.32 (+2.89%)
NIO   16.76 (-3.18%)
AMD   84.91 (-6.37%)
CGC   5.23 (-6.10%)
MU   66.47 (-5.21%)
T   19.07 (-2.26%)
GE   78.21 (-12.98%)
F   14.85 (-2.24%)
DIS   115.21 (-3.95%)
AMC   15.85 (-6.54%)
PFE   49.74 (+1.61%)
PYPL   82.61 (-5.89%)
NFLX   188.54 (-10.18%)
S&P 500   4,183.96 (+0.21%)
DOW   33,301.93 (+0.19%)
QQQ   316.76 (-3.89%)
AAPL   156.57 (-3.87%)
MSFT   283.22 (+0.89%)
FB   174.95 (-6.44%)
GOOGL   2,285.89 (-7.13%)
AMZN   2,763.34 (-5.41%)
TSLA   881.51 (-11.67%)
NVDA   184.15 (-7.47%)
BABA   88.32 (+2.89%)
NIO   16.76 (-3.18%)
AMD   84.91 (-6.37%)
CGC   5.23 (-6.10%)
MU   66.47 (-5.21%)
T   19.07 (-2.26%)
GE   78.21 (-12.98%)
F   14.85 (-2.24%)
DIS   115.21 (-3.95%)
AMC   15.85 (-6.54%)
PFE   49.74 (+1.61%)
PYPL   82.61 (-5.89%)
NFLX   188.54 (-10.18%)

Ford loses $3.1 billion, hit by investment and chip shortage

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | David Koenig, AP Business Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Ford Motor Co. reported Wednesday that it lost $3.1 billion in the first quarter, weighed down by its investment in an electric-vehicle startup, and its revenue slid as a shortage of chips limited the supply of pickups and SUVs in North America.

Company executives pointed away from the loss and toward results that excluded the lower value of its stake in Rivian. Ford said that it made $2.3 billion in pretax profit and is still on track to hit its full-year target for that measurement.

Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said the quarter produced mixed results.

“Clearly the demand for our new products is very strong,” Lawler said, "yet we continue to have issues with supply of chips, which constrained us, and in particular here in North America, it hit us disproportionately on our large vehicles."

The chip shortage has caused Ford and General Motors to close multiple North American factories for a week or two at a time, including plants that build popular full-size pickups.

Ford said it sold 966,000 vehicles in the first quarter, down 9% from a year earlier.

Lawler said the company also faced inflationary pressure from suppliers, but it able to recover that in higher vehicles prices. He said he couldn't rule out “additional pricing” if inflation continues to run high.

The first-quarter loss of $3.11 billion compared with a profit of $3.26 billion in the same period last year. Revenue skidded 9% lower that a year ago, to $34.48 billion. Ford said it earned 38 cents a share in the latest quarter after adjusting to exclude one-time items.

Analysts expected Ford to earn an adjusted 37 cents per share on revenue of $34.53 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

The company based in Dearborn, Michigan, stood by its target of achieving full-year earnings before interest and taxes of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion.


The shares rose 3% in after-hours trading after gaining 1% during the regular session.


7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.

This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.

But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.

In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.

View the "7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
General Motors (GM)
3.2939 of 5 stars		$38.66-2.9%N/A5.76Buy$65.90
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.