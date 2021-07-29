Ford, Qualcomm rise; Citrix Systems, PayPal fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Yum Brands Inc., up $7.70 to $130.31.

The owner of the KFC and Taco Bell chains reported encouraging second-quarter financial results.

LendingClub Corp., up $7.77 to $24.02.

The company, which connects borrowers and lenders online, reported a surprise second-quarter profit.

Meritage Homes Corp., up $11.21 to $106.90.

The homebuilder handily beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Ford Motor Co., up 53 cents to $14.39.

The automaker reported a surprise second-quarter profit on strong sales of pickup trucks and SUVs.

Citrix Systems Inc., down $15.55 to $99.

The cloud computing company cut its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

PayPal Holdings Inc., down $18.81 to $283.17.

The digital payments company reported weak second-quarter revenue and gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Altice USA Inc., down $2.85 to $31.26.

The cable television provider’s second-quarter profit fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Qualcomm Inc., up $8.55 to $150.99.

The chipmaker's fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Yum! Brands (YUM) 2.1 $130.31 +6.3% 1.53% 34.84 Hold $119.56 QUALCOMM (QCOM) 2.9 $150.18 +5.4% 1.81% 21.55 Buy $166.15 Meritage Homes (MTH) 1.6 $106.90 +11.7% N/A 8.46 Hold $111.43 Citrix Systems (CTXS) 2.6 $98.98 -13.6% 1.50% 30.18 Hold $161.50 Altice USA (ATUS) 2.6 $31.26 -8.4% N/A 22.99 Buy $39.88

