S&P 500   4,532.76 (-0.97%)
DOW   35,028.65 (-0.96%)
QQQ   366.08 (-1.21%)
AAPL   165.65 (-2.44%)
MSFT   303.10 (+0.15%)
FB   319.00 (+0.27%)
GOOGL   2,702.81 (-0.63%)
AMZN   3,124.39 (-1.70%)
TSLA   989.84 (-3.95%)
NVDA   250.10 (-3.45%)
BABA   127.74 (-0.67%)
NIO   28.63 (-3.31%)
AMD   127.87 (-3.08%)
CGC   7.64 (-1.80%)
MU   89.89 (-3.21%)
GE   100.62 (-2.21%)
T   27.28 (-0.11%)
F   22.45 (-7.92%)
DIS   150.11 (-1.42%)
AMC   18.32 (-2.76%)
PFE   53.54 (-1.05%)
ACB   4.86 (-4.89%)
BA   217.08 (-3.52%)
Ford, US Bancorp fall; Bank of America, Tegna rise

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Alliance Data Systems Corp., down $3.37 to $65.69.

BJ's Wholesale is reportedly ending its co-branded credit card partnership with the marketing services and customer loyalty program company.

Ford Motor Co., down $1.93 to $22.45.

The automaker is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off.

Tegna Inc., up $1.01 to $20.19.

Standard General and Apollo Global Management are reportedly close to buying the broadcaster.

Procter & Gamble Co., up $5.27 to $162.

The maker of Dawn dish detergent and other consumer products reported strong fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $1.53 to $462.52.

The health insurer's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Bank of America Corp., up 18 cents to $46.44.

The bank reported a solid profit gain during the fourth-quarter that beat Wall Street forecasts.

US Bancorp, down $4.82 to $57.37.

The bank's fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Morgan Stanley, up $1.72 to $95.73.

The investment bank's fourth-quarter profit rose and beat Wall Street forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alliance Data Systems (ADS)2.6$65.69-4.9%1.28%4.12Buy$117.23
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)3.2$462.52+0.3%1.25%28.69Buy$503.91
Morgan Stanley (MS)2.6$95.73+1.8%2.92%12.23Buy$104.61
Bank of America (BAC)2.5$46.44+0.4%1.81%13.95Buy$49.29
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

