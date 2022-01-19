Ford, US Bancorp fall; Bank of America, Tegna rise

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Alliance Data Systems Corp., down $3.37 to $65.69.

BJ's Wholesale is reportedly ending its co-branded credit card partnership with the marketing services and customer loyalty program company.

Ford Motor Co., down $1.93 to $22.45.

The automaker is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off.

Tegna Inc., up $1.01 to $20.19.

Standard General and Apollo Global Management are reportedly close to buying the broadcaster.

Procter & Gamble Co., up $5.27 to $162.

The maker of Dawn dish detergent and other consumer products reported strong fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $1.53 to $462.52.

The health insurer's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Bank of America Corp., up 18 cents to $46.44.

The bank reported a solid profit gain during the fourth-quarter that beat Wall Street forecasts.

US Bancorp, down $4.82 to $57.37.

The bank's fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Morgan Stanley, up $1.72 to $95.73.

The investment bank's fourth-quarter profit rose and beat Wall Street forecasts.

