French company to light Eiffel Tower with renewable hydrogen

PARIS (AP) — The Eiffel Tower is set to be illuminated Tuesday using electricity produced from certified renewable hydrogen.

Energy Observer, a company based in the French city of Saint-Malo wants to make the most recognizable landmark in Paris a showcase for its carbon-free technology.

“The objective is to mobilize all French people, the general public as well as businesses and local authorities, around the hydrogen sector,” Energy Observer CEO Louis-Noel Vivies said.

French Finance Minister Bruno Lemaire and Ecological Transition Minister plan to attend the evening lighting event.

