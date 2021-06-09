GameStop names Amazon veterans as CEO, finance chief

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — GameStop, the video-game retailer whose manic stock movements captivated Wall Street this year, said Wednesday that it’s brought on a pair of Amazon veterans as its new chief executive and chief financial officer to aid in its much anticipated digital turnaround.

Matt Furlong, who most recently oversaw Amazon’s Australia business and spent nine years with the company, will start as CEO on June 21. GameStop also said that Mike Recupero, who most recently was CFO of Amazon's North American consumer business, will begin as chief financial officer on July 12.

GameStop’s stock has been on a wild rocket ride, soaring more than 1,500% this year as waves of smaller-pocketed investors piled in on hopes that it can transform itself into an e-commerce powerhouse after seeing sales of video games at its brick-and-mortar stores falter. Investors pinned much of their hope on Ryan Cohen, a major investor who co-founded Chewy, the online seller of pet supplies.

GameStop became the face of the “meme stock” craze early this year, when a fanatical band of smaller-pocketed and novice investors encouraged each other to pile in. That helped trigger a “short squeeze,” which sent the stock flying.

Professional investors had sold much of GameStop’s stock “short,” essentially making bets that would profit if its price were to fall. They were skeptical GameStop had a bright future given how the migration of video-game sales toward online channels and away from GameStop's stores. But after the stock began rising sharply, those short sellers had to buy GameStop shares to get out of their bets, which created a feedback loop further goosing the share price.

The stock set a record closing high of $347.51 in late January, but it sank back below $41 within a few weeks. It’s since begun climbing again and closed Wednesday at $302.56.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained


7 Stocks That Can Help You Profit From Summer Shortages

One of the lingering impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic is the supply chain disruptions that continue to bedevil many sectors. By now, every investor is aware of the global chip shortage that is disrupting many sectors that were projected to have strong growth in 2021.

But there are many more sectors that are being affected by supply chain disruptions. And this affects everything from big-ticket items like cars to everyday items like pet food and even bacon.

The focus of this special presentation is seven companies that stand to benefit from the current disruption in the supply chain. All of these companies delivered strong gains in 2020. Some of them have weakened in 2021, but that was before the full extent of the supply chain weakness was discovered.

As the economy reopens, the shortage of items is likely to continue and become much more notable. When they do, many of these stocks may get overpriced. That’s why now is the time to get in on these stocks that can help you work the supply chain in your favor.

View the "7 Stocks That Can Help You Profit From Summer Shortages".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.