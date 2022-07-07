×
S&P 500   3,902.62 (+1.50%)
DOW   31,384.55 (+1.12%)
QQQ   294.54 (+1.99%)
AAPL   146.16 (+2.27%)
MSFT   268.30 (+0.79%)
META   172.00 (+1.31%)
GOOGL   2,370.00 (+3.43%)
AMZN   115.99 (+1.45%)
TSLA   731.85 (+5.27%)
NVDA   158.39 (+4.69%)
NIO   22.47 (+7.87%)
BABA   122.09 (+2.49%)
AMD   79.06 (+4.92%)
MU   59.00 (+2.84%)
CGC   2.70 (+1.89%)
T   21.15 (+0.28%)
GE   63.00 (+2.32%)
F   11.65 (+5.33%)
DIS   97.43 (+1.41%)
AMC   14.08 (+12.01%)
PFE   53.42 (+1.27%)
PYPL   75.12 (+2.57%)
NFLX   188.61 (+2.47%)
GameStop, Occidental rise; USANA, Helen of Troy fall

Thursday, July 7, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Seagen Inc., up $2.82 to $177.95.

Merck is reportedly considering buying the biotechnology company.

GameStop Corp., up $17.69 to $135.12.

The video game retailer announced a 4-for-1 stock split.

Helen of Troy Ltd., down $15.14 to $154.75.

The personal and household products company cut its financial forecast as inflation crimps consumer spending.

USANA Health Sciences Inc., down $9.46 to $67.05.

The nutritional supplement maker said lockdowns in China hurt regional sales and it gave a disappointing financial update.

Alcoa Corp., up $3.02 to $45.65.

The aluminum maker is reportedly considering selling its ownership stake in Australia's Portland Aluminum Smelter.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $2.36 to $61.47.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.

Bank of America Corp., up 88 cents to $31.86.

Banks rose along with rising bond yields, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Meridian Bioscience Inc., down 28 cents to $33.27.

SD Biosensor and SJL Partners are buying the diagnostics company in a $1.53 billion, all-cash deal.

