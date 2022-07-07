GameStop, Occidental rise; USANA, Helen of Troy fall

Thursday, July 7, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Seagen Inc., up $2.82 to $177.95.

Merck is reportedly considering buying the biotechnology company.

GameStop Corp., up $17.69 to $135.12.

The video game retailer announced a 4-for-1 stock split.

Helen of Troy Ltd., down $15.14 to $154.75.

The personal and household products company cut its financial forecast as inflation crimps consumer spending.

USANA Health Sciences Inc., down $9.46 to $67.05.

The nutritional supplement maker said lockdowns in China hurt regional sales and it gave a disappointing financial update.

Alcoa Corp., up $3.02 to $45.65.

The aluminum maker is reportedly considering selling its ownership stake in Australia's Portland Aluminum Smelter.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $2.36 to $61.47.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.

Bank of America Corp., up 88 cents to $31.86.

Banks rose along with rising bond yields, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Meridian Bioscience Inc., down 28 cents to $33.27.

SD Biosensor and SJL Partners are buying the diagnostics company in a $1.53 billion, all-cash deal.

