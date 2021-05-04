Gartner, Arconic rise; SolarEdge, Maxar fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Mosaic Co. down 70 cents to $34.33.

The fertilizer maker warned that sales could be constrained because of low inventory.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc., down $41.49 to $218.57.

The solar energy technology company reported weak first-quarter profit.

Service Corp. International, up $3.40 to $56.71.

The funeral home and cemetery operator reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue.

Gartner Inc., up $28.08 to $225.49.

The IT services company blew away analysts' first-quarter profit forecasts.

Arconic Corp., up $5.64 to $35.

The maker of aluminum products for the aerospace, automotive and architecture industries beat Wall Street's first-quarter forecasts.

Maxar Technologies Inc., down $10.15 to $29.08.

The satellite company's first-quarter loss was far larger than Wall Street expected.

Freshpet Inc., down $8.60 to $175.40.

The fresh pet food maker reported disappointing first-quarter earnings.

CVS Health Corp., up $3.43 to $81.12.

The pharmacy chain reported solid first-quarter financial results and gave an encouraging profit forecast.

